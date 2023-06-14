Imagining life under the sea isn’t so difficult when you’re standing in front of the 250,000-gallon saltwater tank at the St. Louis Aquarium in Union Station. The mesmerizing gallery, located within the “Shark Canyon” habitat on the bottom floor of the aquarium, is home to dozens of breathtaking aquatic species you might not normally expect to peacefully co-exist within the same deep, cool water. Whitetip and blacktip reef sharks swim harmoniously alongside lesser devil rays that dip and glide over schools of swirling surgeonfish and pilchards, while Atlantic goliath groupers coast by with grumpy expressions and wrasse fish tight on their fins, trailing close behind for the chance at another grooming session. With so many beautiful species to look at, two of the aquarium’s most beloved creatures almost blend into the bustling habitat.
Almost, but not quite.
Tsunami and Quasimodo (fondly referred to as Quasi), two green sea turtles rescued off the coast of Georgia in 2017, arrived at the St. Louis Aquarium during the summer of 2020 after suffering from separate traumatic, and nearly fatal, boat accidents. Although guests at the aquarium can now view the currently thriving turtles glide happily alongside their underwater friends in the Shark Canyon tank, their journey to recovery was far from easy – and still isn’t over.
“Tsunami and Quasimodo were struck at different times by boats and rescued by this amazing place called the Georgia Sea Turtle Center,” says Tami Brown, executive director at the aquarium. “The center’s goal is to ultimately release the sea turtles that they rehabilitate back into the ocean. But when they have an issue that’s going to require long-term care, they have to seek out a location like an aquarium to house those animals for the rest of their lives, like in the case of Tsunami and Quasi.”
According to Brown, the boat struck Tsunami on the side of her face, jaw and her front left flipper. The catastrophic accident caused Tsunami to suffer from severe skull and jaw damage and required her to remain at the Georgia Sea Turtle Center for three years, undergoing jaw reconstructive surgery and rigorous physical therapy. Quasi’s accident, on the other hand, paralyzed her back fins and created an air pocket in the back of her shell, disrupting her natural buoyancy in the water. Due to the long-term care both Quasi and Tsunami need on a consistent basis, neither turtles were able to return to their original home in the ocean. Instead, the Georgia Sea Turtle Center reached out to the St. Louis Aquarium in the hopes of creating a new home for Quasi and Tsunami, to which they happily complied.
“They spent a little bit of time in a quarantine pool when they got here, which we do with every animal we get to make sure they’re thriving and feel good and don’t transfer anything from an earlier location into our habitats,” Brown explains. “But once we put them into the Shark Canyon tank, they were thrilled. They’d spent years being rehabilitated in a small bin and all of a sudden they had 250,000 gallons of saltwater to swim in. They loved it.”
Tsunami and Quasi are lovingly treated with their individual care by the St. Louis team. “Tsunami has to have physical therapy on her jaw every two or three weeks so she can retain motion and be able to eat and chew,” Brown says. “She’s thriving here. Our team also needs to put a weight packet on the back of Quasi’s shell to help her stay horizontal and be able to dive down successfully.”
On May 11, the St. Louis Aquarium hosted “Sips with Sea Turtles,” an event focusing on Quasi and Tsunami with a portion of the proceeds donated to the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation, a nonprofit partner of the aquarium that provides access to science-based programming and education to underserved schools in St. Louis. “If a school or their students can’t afford tickets to come to the aquarium, we underwrite the whole thing through our foundation with our ‘H20 Friends Program’ and cover admission, bus transportation and more,” Brown explains. “The second part of the foundation focuses on conservation and education about water stewardship.”
Through the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation, students can see Tsunami and Quasi swim in their new home and experience all of the other galleries and interactive learning experiences the aquarium has to offer. And while Tsunami and Quasi may have experienced difficult pasts, watching them triumphantly glide through the water inspires all guests to make better choices to help save sea turtles and give them the happy ending they all deserve.
The St. Louis Aquarium, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis, 314-923-3900, stlouisaquarium.com