A buzzy event recently returned to the public greenways in St. Louis. Great Rivers Greenway teamed up with the City Museum for its second annual “Greenway Quest” scavenger hunt. This year, searchers of all ages can track down rocks hand-painted to look like bees hidden along 135 miles of greenways around the metro area. The event serves as a fun, educational way for people to get out in nature – and observe wildlife along the way.
“This year, we’re focusing on bees because St. Louis is home to one of the most diverse populations of bees in the country,” says Great Rivers Greenway communications manager Dallas Adams. “We have more than 80 different kinds of bees. We want people to know these populations are on the decline.”
Greenway Quest kicked off in August and runs until all 250-plus rocks have been found and logged at greenwayquest.com. In 2023, the teams at GRG – the public agency connecting the St. Louis area with greenways – and the City Museum decided to focus on the vital role bees play not just around the world, but also right here in our own backyards.
The St. Louis ecosystem relies on bees to pollinate plant life and natural habitats, particularly those found throughout the greenway systems in the area. Bees are responsible for pollinating 80 percent of flowering plants and yet face risks due to climate change, disease, invasive species and more. Programming like Greenway Quest helps raise awareness about these challenges, including what’s at risk and how locals can help keep bee populations healthy.
“This fits in seamlessly with our vision,” Adams says. “We are St. Louis’ regional public agency that’s creating these greenspaces for people to enjoy throughout the metro. It being the summertime, getting back into school season, we wanted to give people another reason to explore these spaces that were created by and for people in the St. Louis region.”
Participants who find rocks and log them online are automatically entered into a drawing to win one of several prize packages. Rewards include everything from City Museum tickets to Great Rivers Greenway swag and gift certificates from St. Louis-area favorites. Adams said that dozens of rocks have already been found despite the team at City Museum going above and beyond in finding great hiding spots.
“The reception has been just wild,” Adams says. “Of course, we knew it was a popular event, which is why we decided to do it again.”
Adams said that Greenway Quest is another way to educate people about the greenways. To the team at GRG, there’s a holistic approach to welcoming natural wildlife and plants back into a space that will be occupied by humans and nature together.
“I hope people feel a sense of pride when they think about the greenways,” she says. “It truly is for the entire region.”
Great Rivers Greenway, greatriversgreenway.org