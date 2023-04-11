Saint Louis Public Schools will soon have a new superintendent.
Beginning July 1, 2023, Dr. Keisha Scarlett will step into the role following the 14-year tenure of Dr. Kelvin Adams and the interim tenure of Dr. Nicole Williams. She joins SLPS after more than two decades with Seattle Public Schools, including her most recent title as Assistant Superintendent of Academics. And while her hire was officially announced in February 2023, Scarlett says that she’s already ready to serve St. Louis families.
“This is a great time for the city of St. Louis,” Scarlett says. “I am excited to be a part of the renaissance in educating its children.”
Scarlett joins the ranks of SLPS after the school district and Board of Education conducted a national search to fill the role with the help of education leader search firm Ray & Associates, Inc. Her vast experience makes Scarlett uniquely qualified to take the helm during a transitional moment in education.
People are also reading…
“I have the unique vantage point of having numerous roles in education across my career in Seattle Public Schools,” Scarlett says. “Each role – from parent to educator to school leader to district leader – has prepared me for the opportunity to lead and serve in Saint Louis Public Schools. I have been preparing my whole life for St. Louis!”
Scarlett’s accomplishments during her tenure with Seattle Public Schools were numerous and impactful. One noteworthy highlight: As assistant superintendent, Scarlett introduced and implemented a strategic plan to increase early literacy among Black boys and other students furthest from educational justice.
“When we looked at student data with tracked over-identification amongst negative indicators and under-identified in positive indicators, they were more likely to be African American boys and young male teens,” Scarlett explains. “If we could create a system that works for Black boys, we could support the thriving of all students.”
And as chief of equity, Scarlett co-founded the tuition-free educator preparation program Academy for Rising Educators (ARE), which has a 90 percent retention rate. Through ARE, Scarlett partnered with Seattle Central College and the City of Seattle to serve more than 300 aspiring educators of color.
Still, challenges await anyone in public education. Thanks to the lingering effects of the pandemic and dropping enrollment throughout the city, county and country – among a multitude of other factors not necessarily seen or felt in the St. Louis region – the promise of free and public education for all children feels more tenuous than ever.
Scarlett says that she intends to “hit the ground listening” when her tenure officially kicks off in July. She explains that this three-phase listening tour includes engaging, exploring and empowering district staff, school leaders, educators, students, families and community stakeholders.
The listen-and-learn tour will uncover important insights about the direction of SLPS as Scarlett moves forward.
“I am heartened by the resilience, joy and commitment of the people of St. Louis,” she says. “It is essential that I lead with my core values of hope, authenticity, collaboration and excellence. Together, we will ensure that a Saint Louis Public Schools education will be a gateway to unlimited possibilities.”
Saint Louis Public Schools, slps.org