On Aug. 1, 1993, the segment of the Mississippi River by St. Louis crested at 49.6 feet, the highest it’s ever risen in recorded history. According to the National Weather Service, water surged past the Arch and downtown at a rate of 1.08 million cubic feet per second – fast enough to fill Busch Stadium in 69 seconds. A mere 2 feet of floodwall saved the city from submersion.

“1993 was a long time ago, and my memories are dim,” says Jim Karpowicz, community outreach specialist at Missouri Coalition for the Environment. “I do recall a 12-foot-high wall of sandbags in Hartsburg, Missouri. On one side were miles and miles of brown river water; on the dry side was the Hitchin’ Post bar. Perhaps it had something to do with the topography, but all three of the town’s churches were under water and on the wrong side of the massive sandbag wall. But that’s where the line was drawn: The Hartsburgers were not going to let the river take their watering hole. And they didn’t.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

Prolonged rainfall the previous year had already saturated reservoirs along the Upper Mississippi and Missouri River basins. April, June and July of 1993 brought more rain, with news reports of overtopped levees and collapsed bridges coming in on radio stations across Missouri and Illinois. Areas throughout the Midwest were in a downpour, with some places seeing about 5 to 7 inches of rain per day. On July 17, the Missouri River broke through its levee at St. Charles, colliding with the Mississippi 20 miles north of their usual confluence.

By late July, 43 people had lost their lives to rising floodwaters, and damages totaled $10 billion and counting. Still, more water was on the way.

The final, historic crest – now from two rivers combined – still churned toward St. Louis. Many residents whose towns were already inundated took out boats to retrieve what few possessions they could save. Another break in the levee at Quincy, Illinois, flooded a local bridge, making the Mississippi impassable for miles between Missouri and Illinois.

VARIED SOLUTIONS

For better or worse, civilization has tried for centuries to manipulate rivers to our advantage. But when it comes to developing floodplains, the logistics are complex, and differing perspectives make matters even more complicated. Some experts say we should leave the floodplains alone and give rivers the space to expand as water levels rise. Some have improved the levees already and say we should take advantage of the flat land near the river’s edge. Others say the continued management of floodplains is key to avoiding future destructive floods.

Robert E. Criss, Professor Emeritus at Washington University in St. Louis and member of the University City Stormwater Commission, specializes in hydrogeology – the study of groundwater and its movement through the Earth’s crust. His published works cover statistical equations for flood risk and humanity’s exacerbation of recent floods, among other topics. “My interest in flooding is purely scientific and esoteric,” Criss explains. “We can use isotopes to trace water and water origins; that’s how I got into this. But the more I read and studied – and the more I observed as I was collecting hundreds of water samples – the more I realized we were on the wrong track in our region.”

Criss thinks development on Mississippi and Missouri River floodplains should be limited, lest we cover the rich soil in our river bottoms with commercial real estate or constrict the rivers with levees and wing dams, which would send more water downstream to flood other communities. “If you squeeze a river, what’s the water got to do? It’s got to go up, right?” Criss asks. “A lot of flooding is not a problem – flooding is a natural occurrence. The floodplain is where water goes in the years when a stream intermittently has high flows. River constriction has made floods higher. Our inability to get along with the natural world makes flooding a problem.”

Levees, of course, do protect the structures that already exist in floodplains. In the Flood of 1993, nearly 150 rivers and tributaries were affected, at least 75 towns were under water and more than 1,000 levees failed.

After the Monarch-Chesterfield Levee broke in July 1993, leading to evacuation and the flooding of homes, businesses and 15 square miles of farmland in the Chesterfield Valley, a new levee was built. To pay for the project, David Human, then executive director of the Monarch-Chesterfield Levee District, and Michael Staenberg, president of The Staenberg Group, worked together to fund $8 million, and the city approved a TIF capped at $72.5 million.

The levee is classified as very low risk, the best rating for levees, by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and FEMA. “They rate levees based on the way it was built, the quality of what we did and the durability,” Staenberg explains. “We created [flat areas] so we could have bike trails, running trails and other items for recreation and connectivity throughout the entire valley. That wasn’t done before, and now we have a 17-mile loop.”

LOOKING FORWARD

Despite differing perspectives on development and flood prevention, Missouri has made progress since the Great Flood of 1993. Karpowicz believes many floodplains in mid-Missouri are big enough to contain floods if the waters do rise. “There has been significant acquisition of public lands since the flood of 1993,” he says. “From Boonville to Jefferson City, thousands of acres of floodplain are now managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Missouri Department of Conservation.” He says these lands are, for the most part, open to the river during high water events, lowering potential flood crests downstream.

“Stormwater runoff carries all manner of chemicals and waste off of our pavement and into the rivers,” Karpowicz adds. “At Missouri River Relief, we collect tons of items below big cities – anything that floats winds up as debris along our big rivers.”

With the country’s two longest rivers on St. Louis’ doorstep, education about their past, present and future moves us forward as a community.

