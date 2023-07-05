Teachers encourage parents to keep children engaged with reading throughout the summer to prevent the “summer slide,” a phenomenon that occurs when children forget academic material after taking long breaks from school. Battling the summer slide is especially important for children just learning to decode letters and symbols, since young learners can become disheartened without gentle guidance. Fear and shame follow if they fear their peers have moved ahead without them, making some avoid reading at all. If your child falls into the “reluctant reader” zone, Ready Readers suggests a book that encourages kids (and parents) to envision a path to success.
Written and illustrated by Hudson Talbott, “A Walk in the Words” is a semi-autobiographical picture book that demystifies the sometimes-frustrating process of reading. Talbott remembers that children are comfortable drawing pictures before they understand the concepts of reading. Drawing often begins with squiggles and progresses over time into shapes that represent their thoughts. Between the ages of 2 to 5 years, children begin to recognize that certain squiggles and shapes are “letters” or “numbers.” Then comes the understanding that letters, when put together in a certain order, form “words” – a stage that can be exciting for young learners as they celebrate each new word they decipher. Some children become frustrated, however, when reading becomes more complicated and multiple words begin to form sentences. This is where intimidation may set in.
People are also reading…
Talbott’s young hero muses, “Books weren’t always scary. The first ones were friendly, with big pictures and only a few words. But little by little, the pictures got smaller and the text got longer … A whole page of text looked like a wall – keeping me out.”
Readers are led on a trek through an eerie forest where tree limbs and roots entwine, emblazoned with multi-syllabic words the boy must navigate successfully to accomplish the daunting task. Readers follow the young explorer and gain the confidence to learn useful decoding techniques along the way.
Ready Readers, a local early literacy nonprofit, empowers our community’s neediest families with books and experiences to ensure children become lifelong readers and learners. Learn how you can help at readyreaders.org.