As a pediatrician and advocate for child safety, I cannot stress enough the importance of pool and lake safety for our children. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1 to 4 years old and the second leading cause of death for children ages 5 to 9 years old. As summer approaches and more families gather around the pool for fun and relaxation, here are a few recommendations to stay safe while enjoying the water.
First and foremost, supervision is key. Whether at the pool, lake or any other body of water, never leave children unattended. It only takes a few seconds for a child to slip into the water unnoticed. The AAP recommends "touch supervision" for children under the age of 5, meaning that an adult should be within arm's reach at all times.
I strongly encourage my patients’ families to invest in swimming lessons for their children’s safety. Swim lessons are recommended starting at 1 year old. While it may seem young, in my experience, an early introduction to swimming helps children develop water confidence and essential skills that could potentially save their lives. There is never a guarantee against drowning, but lessons can significantly reduce the risk.
For infants and toddlers, it’s important to use properly fitting Coast Guard-approved life jackets when near water, even if it’s shallow. The use of water wings or floaties is discouraged, as they can provide a false sense of security and are not designed to keep a child's head above water.
Many families spend time at lakes and on rivers, where it’s key to be mindful of the water quality when swimming. Algae blooms, contaminated water and debris can pose significant health risks to children (and adults). Check for local advisories on water quality and follow posted guidelines.
Finally, barriers around pools and hot tubs are essential. Most areas require fencing around pools that follow the AAP recommendations of four-sided fencing with self-closing, self-latching gates of at least 4 feet. This can help prevent curious children from accidentally falling into the water.
As a pediatrician, it breaks my heart when I hear of a child drowning. I urge parents and caregivers to take pool and lake safety seriously, supervise children at all times, enroll them in swim lessons, use appropriate flotation devices, be aware of water quality and establish barriers around pools and hot tubs. By following these guidelines and recommendations, we can help keep our children safe around water and have fun this summer.
Dr. Sabat Ameen is a Mercy Clinic pediatrician.