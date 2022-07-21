Picky Eaterz Hopes to Help Families Eat Healthy With Less Fuss at the Table

Paris Rollins is a mom on a mission – a mission to make picky eating a thing of the past through her business, Picky Eaterz, based in the metro area.
“The goal is to expand children’s palates to be more accepting of flavors that are not just sweet or salty,” says Rollins, a mom of four. “We want children to look forward to vegetables – those bland and bitter flavors, even from lentils or beans – and to look forward to other food groups. This way they can have a robust diet from each food group that they’ll carry those habits with them until they get older.”
In her 20s, Rollins began to reflect on how certain foods can affect one’s health and even help prevent diabetes and cancer.
“It took me on this really long journey to find out, ‘Wow, we really are what we eat,’” she says. “Food has the ability to determine a lot of things with your health.”
Rollins did her research and took a hard look at herself and her own habits.
“I’m like, ‘OK, how can I change the way I’m eating and help my family?’” Rollins explains. “Then I asked, ‘OK, what am I feeding my daughter?’ I realized I fell into the trap, which is so easy to fall into especially when you’re a busy mom on the move, which was chicken nuggets, pizza, ice cream – a lot of foods that are easily accessible when you’re out and can grab quick.”
After Rollins spent a couple of years implementing healthy habits into her own home, Picky Eaterz was born and received support from the University of Missouri-St. Louis’ Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Accelerator program, which aims to empower underrepresented entrepreneurs. The business offers school and day care catering, baby food and supplements for pregnant and nursing mothers. Catered meals may include veggie mostaccioli with cauliflower mash and oranges, chicken tacos, or baked chicken and brown rice, with a variety of vegetables and fruits on the side.
“My mom and I actually both came up with the recipes,” Rollins says. “She makes incredible food, and I came in with the healthy side of things.”
Picky Eaterz baby food, which comes in a wide array of flavors, now sells at the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market in St. Louis’ south-central Tower Grove Park and soon will also be sold online.
“I’m just hoping to create a healthier future,” Rollins adds. “Because the studies show when you eat the same thing over and over, you won’t get the full benefits that the body needs. You have to eat different food groups. So hopefully, if [kids] carry their habit, then they can be healthier and prolong their life – give them a healthier journey.”
Picky Eaterz, pickyeaterzstl.com