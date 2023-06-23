For nearly two decades, Mark and Joani Akers traveled the world and built churches and orphanages for the ministry they founded together, Oasis International Ministries. However, when Mark Akers stepped into the home of a newly settled Ethiopian family in St. Louis, he realized it was time to stop traveling so they could help refugees here in St. Louis.
“I walked in the door, and the living room had no furniture, no lights or anything – it was just bare hardwood floor,” recalls Mark Akers, who founded Oasis International in 1989 alongside his wife, Joani. “There was nothing in the kitchen, no furniture in the bedroom; they had one blanket on the hardwood floor for four people. I said, ‘How long have you been here?’ and they said, ‘Six months.’ I called Joani on the way home and just said, ‘We really need to stop traveling around the world because God is sending the nations to us,’ and we felt like He was saying, ‘What are you going to do about it?’”
People are also reading…
Mark Akers says his first inclination was to purchase a U-Haul so he could start collecting furniture from family and friends. “So I did; I bought a U-Haul,” he explains. “I drove it myself. I picked up furniture people would donate. Then in 2006, we bought the building at 5035 Gravois Ave.”
That building is now a hub for an organization that spreads resources and love, Mark Akers says. “Our mission statement is to love and care for those seeking refuge from a war-torn country with the heart of Jesus,” he says. “So we give physical things, but we also want to give love.” In terms of physical items, Oasis International provides furniture and clothing for refugee families throughout the region.
“These are young families that have experienced so much loss in their country – they lost family members, they lost friends, they lost their jobs, they lost their homes,” Joani Akers says. “They had to flee for their lives. They are so grateful to be here, but they often come with a bag of clothes – that’s about it.”
Oasis International also hosts community BBQs, baby showers, back-to-school events and more, as well as provides English lessons. “We pick them up and bring them to class because a lot of times they don’t have cars. We watch their children, teach them English and celebrate holidays,” Joani Akers says. “Oasis is really kind of like a community center for people. We provide a lot of services, but once we got to know the refugee families, we could see that they so needed love and friendship. We feel truly blessed.”
Oasis International, 5035 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-353-3800, oasis4refugees.org