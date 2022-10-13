Nonprofit program seeks to empower Jewish high schoolers in St. Louis and beyond

A St. Louis-based Jewish education organization recently named its first CEO, who expects a culture-changing expansion of its programs nationwide. Now, with Rabbi Andrew H. Terkel leading Be The Narrative, the nonprofit will continue to empower high schoolers to dispel stereotypes and fight antisemitism.
Be The Narrative is a national organization that develops interactive, informative programming to create a better understanding and positive perception of Judaism. Although Joe Pereles and John Kalishman co-founded the nonprofit just earlier this year, its roots date back to 1992, according to a press release, when the Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis introduced a local program connecting Jewish students to their peers in classrooms around the metro area.
Be The Narrative identifies its most impactful program as this Student to Student program acquired from the JCRC. The nonprofit partners with other metro area Jewish organizations and synagogues to recruit high school ambassadors who can speak about their experience with Judaism in classrooms and other settings areawide.
“We are centered on the teen voices,” Terkel says. “There aren’t adults up there talking about what being Jewish means to them. It’s teens sharing their stories: ‘Here’s what we do at my house on Friday night.’ ‘Here’s what we do during Hanukkah or Rosh Hashana.’”
The nonprofit invites educators to get involved and offer presentations in their classrooms, typically in history and world religions courses in both public and private schools. (Interested teachers can visit the website to get connected.) Licensed partners now offer Student to Student in 11 states across the country – from Orange County, California, to Buffalo, New York – as well as in Washington, D.C.
Student presenters talk about traditions and religious beliefs, and they sometimes tackle tough questions from their peers. During the 2021-22 school year, 304 students presented to classrooms in 91 schools, thereby reaching 6,808 kids, according to Be The Narrative’s website.
Through these conversations, Jewish students connect with their peers and bridge gaps in cultural understanding to combat harmful stereotypes and fight the rising tide of antisemitism. According to the New York-based Anti-Defamation League, reported antisemitic behavior increased by 34 percent from 2020 to 2021. The league’s CEO and national director, Jonathan Greenblatt, confirmed in an interview with PBS that 2021 had more total incidents than any prior year on record.
“We’ve seen an alarming uptick in antisemitism, from the newsworthy, headline ones to the more subtle ones, like a joke or passing comment,” Terkel elaborates. “What I love about what we’re doing is, we’re approaching it from a very positive place. Kids who go to a Student to Student presentation – who get to know actual Jewish people – they’re much less likely to engage in those behaviors.”
According to Be The Narrative’s data, 84 percent of students reported that they shared what they learned from a presentation or took another step to learn more about Judaism, and 27 percent said they’d taken steps to interrupt an antisemitic comment.
Additionally, Be The Narrative and Student to Student participants pick up skills that help them with college applications, future job interviews and other situations that require effective communication.
“I do think we offer some really meaningful 21st-century skills along the way,” Terkel adds. “Public speaking, being able to answer difficult questions – those are just incredible skills to have.”
Alongside Fawn Chapel, Student to Student’s program director, Terkel hopes their team will continue making Judaism accessible, engaging and inspiring and will expand Be The Narrative into more states, schools and classrooms. “If there was a Student to Student presentation in every school in America, I think this world would be a much better place,” Terkel says.
And eventually, the nonprofit plans to expand its programming beyond Student to Student. Regardless of the program, the teenagers are expected to make the greatest impact in creating a better, more equitable world for everyone.
Be The Narrative, P.O. Box 16873, St. Louis, 314-300-6731, bethenarrative.org