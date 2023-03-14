Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., known as Nelly, sat on a stage on March 14 (or, as locals call it, “314 Day,” a day when St. Louisans celebrate the area they call home) at Harris-Stowe State University and talked about the question that marks him as a native to St. Louis: Where’d you go to high school?

Today, the question is a call for metro area high school alumni associations to unite in celebrating their alumni through participation in a new, unique event for which Nelly serves as ambassador, the Alumni 314 Olympics.

“Every high school has a chance to participate," Nelly says. "You must be at least 10 years removed from your high school…It is a plethora of events taking place all over this city at the same time.”

In partnership with the 314 Day Foundation, the Grammy award-winning rapper, a graduate of University City High School, invites local alumni associations to take part in the Alumni 314 Olympics, which are set to take place next year on March 14, 2024 – 314 Day.

According to a press release, “Nelly came up with the idea for the Olympic-style tournament, which will include social, athletic and STEM games in celebration of St. Louis’ most infamous question.”

The multi-platinum rap artist has partnered with the local organization to name a new scholarship through HSSU, a historically Black public university located in the Midtown neighborhood of St. Louis. The 314 Day Scholarship, valued at $31,400, is available to students of HSSU.

“One of the things, when we talk about 314 Day, that they always, always mention is our youth and giving back,” Jami Ballentine Dolby of the 314 Day Foundation says. “And we know that you all are our future, and we know we make St. Louis cool and St. Louis will continue to be a highlight of our region, a highlight for our culture and a highlight for what’s next.”

Named for the familiar area code of most St. Louisans, 314 Day has been celebrated regionally since 2006, thanks to founders Terrell “Young Dip” Evans and Tatum Polk, who appeared at the event. HSSU’s new president, Dr. LaTonia Collins-Smith, presented Nelly with a special university ball cap that had his name embroidered on back. The music artist immediately put it on.

“On behalf of Harris-Stowe State University and our students, our faculty, our staff, thank you so much for taking the time to come and visit us today on this busy 314 Day,” Dr. Collins-Smith says. “And thank you to the folks and all of you who started the 314 Day Foundation. Hornets, we are so grateful for the donation that was given… Many of you are on scholarship and you know what that means. And thank you all for sowing the seed.”

Nelly adds: “We definitely think that [the Alumni 314 Olympics] will instill the pride back into this city and working with each other again … With us coming together like this, we’ll inspire other cities, as well, to come together like we’re about to do in celebrating this great holiday.”

To participate or volunteer in the 2024 Alumni 314 Olympics, reach out to the alumni association of your high school for more information or visit 314day.org.

314 Day Foundation, 314day.org

Harris-Stowe State University, 3026 Laclede Ave., St. Louis, 314-340-3366, hssu.edu