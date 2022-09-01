Marquette High School rocketry team prepares experiment for NASA TechRise competition

A team of high-tech Chesterfield high schoolers is taking its talents to the stars.
The Marquette High School rocketry team, known as Astral Orbit, recently submitted a winning proposal in the 2021-22 NASA TechRise Student Challenge, and as a result, the group was given the go-ahead to design and build an experiment that tests the impact of regolith (“lunar dust”) on materials used in spaceflights. In 2023, their project will be sent into space via the SpaceLoft “platform” from Highlands Ranch, Colorado’s UP Aerospace.
Maybe the most impressive part? Astral Orbit’s winning proposal was almost an afterthought.
“We had a lot of ideas,” says Ben Cook, lead writer on the proposal and now a freshman at Washington University in St. Louis. “The funny thing is that this was kind of our backup proposal.”
Astral Orbit consists of approximately 20 students passionate about aerospace, rocket science and engineering. When the competition opened in June 2021, Astral Orbit began developing multiple different ideas, many of which were related to the NASA Artemis program, which seeks to “establish the first long-term presence on the Moon,” according to NASA’s website
Astral Orbit team members felt that each proposal had a great chance at being selected. But the inspiration behind their winning idea – officially titled “Lunar Regolith Simulant Behavior in Microgravity Environments: A NASA TechRise Proposal” – came from Cook’s self-admitted space history nerdishness.
“Looking back at the Apollo missions, they faced a lot of problems with moon dust,” he says. “And I was looking at the Artemis missions and was thinking, ‘How is this going to happen?’ They’re going to spend months and years on the moon, and we have troubles with days on the moon. So how can we help with the Artemis project?”
The team is already hard at work building their experiment, which comes due in October and which will launch sometime early next year. Their focus involves evaluating regolith, which has a stickiness that earth dust lacks and can cause major issues for everything from space equipment to machinery. Astral Orbit’s project will use simulated lunar dust to test how it affects different materials used on space missions, including the ortho-fabric in spacesuits and other items.
“Down here on earth, when you get dust on your clothing, you can just wipe it off,” says Jason Zhao, a junior and avionics lead on the project. “But regolith has some unique properties, like clumping and stickiness. And a lot of times, it can get into cracks and crevices really well.”
During the experiment, artificial lunar dust will be loaded into a test chamber and evaluated to see how it sticks to various spaceflight materials as it spins in zero gravity, which Cook likens to a washing machine. The experiment will fit inside a small box that’s mounted in the unmanned rocket, where it will collect data once it’s in space.
“Eventually, the experiment will come back to earth,” says Alex Chen, a senior and secondary author of the proposal. “Engineers on the earth will recover the rocket [and] send it back to us so we can look at the data we collected.”
With a deadline approaching, Astral Orbit has its hands full with designing the experiment, and this crew is fired up to be part of the mission ahead.
Astral Orbit, realastralorbit.wixsite.com/think