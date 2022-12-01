Local initiatives and programs recently launched with a mission to protect St. Louis’ youth from gun violence

As of Nov. 3, more than 100 children had been shot across the St. Louis metro area in 2022 alone, according to reporting from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The recent shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience (housed on the same campus) – which resulted in the death of 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell and teacher Jean Kuczka and injuries to others – has drawn national attention to an issue already top of mind for local leaders.

Leaders of Saint Louis Public Schools and Confluence Academies charter schools formed the Educators for Gun Safety initiative earlier this year with a mission to protect students through expanded gun safety education. “The primary goal [of Educators for Gun Safety] has always been education – and that hasn’t changed,” says Matt Davis, the city’s Board of Education president. “Has it taken on extra or a different sense of urgency? Maybe.”

Davis states that local public schools have long been working to protect students from a school shooting through additional shooter and security drills with local police guidance, security reinforcements to school buildings, and mental health resources to students and staff. The issue, he stresses, is that gun violence permeates students’ lives beyond where they go to learn.

“Young people are getting shot on the street or through accidents with unsecured guns,” Davis says. “Family members of students have been involved in gun violence, and there’s trauma that ensues. Now, we have one other thing we’ve always been worried about that has become a tragic reality.”

The initiative launched its first program earlier this year in which its members delivered gun locks throughout the community, and local police provided instruction on how to properly secure weapons at home. The initiative’s current mission is to introduce gun safety curriculum in St. Louis area schools.

“We’ve already got these kids in our building; we’ve got a regular line of communication with parents. Let’s do something – let’s say something – while we can,” says George Sells, director of communications at SLPS, about the launch of new curriculum. “It is incredibly important to note that this is coming from all educators around the city – not just Saint Louis Public Schools.”

Sells expects students will begin to get involved in Educators for Gun Safety. “Students are raising and maintaining a strong voice coming out of [the recent shooting],” he says. “These young people have a lot to say, and they realize it’s about them, their lives, their safety and their rights.”

Davis expresses frustration with a lack of support for public education locally and says that schools are often burdened with addressing underlying social problems that lead to violence.

“That’s not supposed to be the primary mission of schools,” Davis continues. “It’s supposed to be reading, writing, math. We’ve been trying to advocate…that the level of trauma in our community, especially for young people, is so high – and if we don’t start addressing the effects of that trauma, we’re never going to improve our ability to do basic education functions.

“We need help. We need everybody in the community to pull their weight, so that we can make kids our primary mission. That’s going to require politicians, community leaders and all these nonprofits to align. We need so many more resources and not to just leave it on the school.”

Additional nonprofit initiatives have formed in recent years to address gun violence in the region, including the Interfaith Gun Safety Initiative which, according to a press release, formed in late October. The clergy who comprise the Interfaith Gun Safety Initiative collaborates with local and national organizations to further gun safety education efforts and provide gun locks to congregants.

“We believe that houses of worship have a critical role to play in teaching our congregants about gun safety,” says Reverend Rodrick Burton, senior pastor of the New Northside Missionary Baptist Church and vice president of the Ecumenical Leadership Council, in the press release. “I don’t want to console another family who has senselessly lost a child, a child whose death could have been prevented if a gun had not been so easily accessible.”

Maharat Rori Picker Neiss of the Jewish Community Relations Council, also speaks in the press release on strength in partnerships: “We know the power that is possible when communities come together.”

Educators for Gun Safety, St. Louis, 314-231-3720, slps.org/gunsafety

Interfaith Gun Safety Initiative, 314-246-1207 (Rev. Rodrick Burton)

Additional metro area nonprofits addressing gun violence

Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective, 616 Skinker Blvd., St. Louis, 314-899-9001, storystitchers.org

The T, 5874 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-300-8332, thetstl.com

Mental health resources

Call 988 to reach the national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Behavioral Health Response, St. Louis, Crisis Lifeline: 314-469-6644; Youth Connection Helpline: 314-819-8802 or text BHEARD to 31658; bhrstl.org

KUTO, Kids Under Twenty One, 2718 S. Brentwood Blvd., St. Louis, 314-644-5886, kuto.org

Mental Health America of Eastern Missouri, 5501 Delmar Blvd., Suite A500, St. Louis, 314-773-1399, mha-em.org