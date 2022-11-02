Ladue high school water polo coach retires, leaves impact on players and area coaches

Parkway North senior Mike Clay was on a hot streak before his matchup against Ladue in the 2001-02 water polo season. In the weeks leading up to that match, he netted four against Oakville and five against Clayton. And the day before playing Ladue, he put up the game-winning goal and two others in a nail-biting 8-7 rematch against Clayton.
Against Ladue, however, he managed only one goal. That was supposed to be the last time Clay would encounter Ladue water polo, but he wouldn’t stay away for long. In 2011, he returned as the team’s assistant coach.
In April of this year, Clay sat his players down and announced his retirement from coaching Ladue water polo. He says it’s time to stop juggling his roles of teacher, coach and father.
“I wanted this team to become my second family, and I feel like I succeeded in doing that,” Clay says. “I made lifelong bonds with families, with kids, but at the end of the day, I can't preach the importance of family without being with my own. My [sons are] now 7 and 4. I will always love coaching water polo. I will always love the sport. I will probably be around more than I should. But it was just time for me to be a dad first.”
People are also reading…
Standing by him at that moment, then-JV coach Jacob Jagodzinski (aka Coach J) listened intently. Jagodzinski was Clay’s natural successor, and Clay was comfortable with the team in Jagodzinski’s hands. Indeed, Jagodzinski was recently appointed to head coach.
“It is going to be hard to fill his shoes,” Jagodzinski says. “He’s going to be missed as a high school coach in the community.”
The 2022-23 water polo season, beginning with the Parkway West Invite Tournament on March 10 and 11, will be the first in 12 years without Clay poolside. He made ripples in the metro area during his tenure, especially in girls’ water polo, where he spearheaded an all-girls water polo scene in 2019.
“When [Clay] heard that we had a lot of girls [wanting] to try water polo, he started working with a couple other head coaches to try and put together girls’ teams,” says Liza Yanuck, Ladue senior and girls water polo captain.
Unfortunately, the pandemic canceled the 2019-20 season, but Clay was determined to start a high school girls’ league for Missouri. In the following season, Ladue – alongside Lafayette, Parkway North, Marquette and Oakville high schools – officially kicked it off.
Clay and Jagodzinski, with Abby VerMeer, assistant water polo coach at Chaminade College Preparatory School, and Robert Peglar, head water polo coach at Kirkwood High School, also went on to start an all-girls club polo team, dubbed the St. Louis Lions, which is an unaffiliated competitive team composed of players from different high schools.
“That was a huge thing, to have all of the girls in St. Louis to be able to come together and play with only girls,” Yanuck says.
Through everything, Clay has garnered a reputation as a coach who cares.
“[Clay has had] a very strong influence, growing up learning to play from coach [Don] Casey, who’s kind of the dean of St. Louis water polo,” Peglar says. “The best thing about coach Clay is that he has a great relationship with his team, and that's very valuable. And I try to do that with my Kirkwood water polo guys, as well.”
Sure, Clay is very passionate about winning, but victory is fleeting. As a coach, he cared more about creating permanent bonds with his players.
“I wanted to make sure that anybody, from our top player to the last one in the water, understood that I not only valued their time and commitment to the team, but I value them as an individual,” Clay says. “Even if you are not the most important player in a given moment, being a part of a team makes you special. If every kid believed that I truly cared about them, I believed that they would rise to their best.”