READY TO GET INVOLVED?

»» Story Stitchers was recently awarded a two-year grant from Youthbridge Community Foundation to create a campaign on mental health stigmas. Youth will be partnering with mental health providers – watch for a call for interns in September.

»» The organization is also accepting applications for new youth. Programs are free – go to storystitchers.org to apply.

»» If you want to book the group for a school performance or take your class to The Center, send an email to storystitchers@gmail.com.

»» Consider donating money, resources or time and check out career openings via the Story Stitchers website.