Formed in August 2013 by eight artists, Saint Louis Story Stitchers has grown to become a nationally renowned artists’ collective that transforms young lives in the community through the power of performance, art and story – specifically when it comes to preventing youth violence. In May 2023, Story Stitchers’ president, founder and executive director Susan Colangelo helped open the organization’s new headquarters – The Center – at Kranzberg Arts Foundation’s Grandel Square facility.
“Youth who have experienced support from Story Stitchers’ creative youth development programs determined that creating a pilot facility would provide underserved teens and young adults with needed resources, including safe spaces to gather,” Colangelo says.
The Center also gives youth a place to speak with anti-violence mentors and friends, gain access to stipends and serve as leaders in their communities. Both Story Stitchers and The Center “aid youth in lifting themselves up into productive employment and healthier adulthood, proactively reducing crime [through] community violence intervention,” Colangelo says. At The Center, youth can join a program called Stitchers Youth Council; this cohort gives members ownership over their creative and practical passions – ranging across art, music, journalism, dance, media and podcasting to financial literacy and marketing.
Colangelo recently spoke to us about Story Stitchers and its upcoming events. Read on to see how you can get involved.
How does Story Stitchers help St. Louis and vice-versa?
“Story Stitchers is a youth-driven organization; professional artists work with 16- to 25-year-olds to collect stories from the community and reframe and retell them through art to build understanding. Artists focus on public health and safety issues, as these are most important for our young participants. From block parties to museums to parks and stages, Story Stitchers performs 40 times a year to public audiences. We love St. Louis and are committed to its people.”
What are the performances like?
“Each summer, Story Stitchers launches its summer performance tour, Pick the City UP. We work with St. Louis’ Office of Violence Prevention to address youth violence in several ways, including through SAFE! Team, a campaign we created to address unintentional shootings. It teaches children to take three steps back if they come upon a firearm and to tell a parent. Story Stitchers released a new single – '3 Steps Back' – on July 15, along with a new dance routine they performed at O’Fallon Park.
"[Likewise,] PTCU describes the vision of Story Stitchers’ young artists: to create a safe studio space that will fulfill their needs and dreams. For over a year, they worked with designers and mentors to identify activities, colors, technology and furnishings for the new facility. The PTCU tour also features a new song and music video that shows the young artists performing around St. Louis and collecting friends on a bus to join them in their mission to make the city a safer place for all.”
What is The Center and why is it important?
“The Center was designed to create a warm and friendly atmosphere and to foster resilience, especially in young people who are hurting, lonely, afraid or a little lost. It is supported in part by a 2021 $500,000 Accelerator Award to Story Stitchers from The Lewis Prize for Music, a philanthropic music arts organization. Funding gives young people access to music education, strengthens the wellbeing of their communities and puts music at the center of efforts to establish equity. Adults especially have taken notice of what the young people have so beautifully and clearly shown us as far as what they want and need – arts, technology, music, mentors, opportunities to earn money, be heard, gain skills, make friends, be safe, have a sense of extended family, build a network of support, learn job skills and give back to their community in meaningful ways.”
Saint Louis Story Stitchers, The Center, 3701 Grandel Square, St. Louis, storystitchers.org