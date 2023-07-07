Opened on May 17, 2023, the Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum’s Impact Lab gives visitors tools to reject discrimination in their everyday lives. It exists as a complement to the Holocaust Museum’s permanent exhibitions and facilitates conversation on the topics of bias, stereotyping, hate crimes and genocide, in addition to explaining how to be an active ally to individuals who have lived these experiences. Visitors were given a public preview of the lab on its opening night and stayed for a panel discussion in which they heard from four people who have experienced or worked against these types of violence.

The lab’s series of rooms has walls lined with photographs of people like Carl Wilkens, who sent a video message to visitors that evening. Wilkens was the only American who chose to stay in Rwanda after the 1994 Rwandan genocide. During the video, Wilkens spoke about his role as an ally to people around the world facing similar situations today.

“How, in empathy, do I connect the dots of my story with the dots of another person’s story?” Wilkens asked. “Having a place to do all of that is exciting to me because the change starts with me.” In the lab, a few steps away from Wilkens’ photo, is a photograph of Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate who stood up for women’s education in her home district of Swat, where the Pakistani Taliban routinely bans girls from attending school.

Although the Impact Lab addresses difficult topics, it’s presented in a manner that feels composed and informative. The goal is to inspire change through difficult discourse – even if it’s through one conversation at a time.

“The Impact Lab literally gives visitors a chance to practice standing up and speaking out – something that is often very difficult for all of us in real-world situations,” says Helen Turner, director of education and interpretation at the museum. “It answers the question of what to do now that we know about the Holocaust. After learning about the Holocaust, all too often, we are charged with fighting anti-Semitism, bigotry and hatred, but rarely given the tools to do so.”

To commemorate opening night at the Impact Lab, a group of four panelists gathered in the facility’s auditorium to speak about surviving genocide, encountering discrimination and engaging as activists and allies. The featured panelists included Elvedin Pasic, Bosnian genocide survivor; Kris Kleindienst, owner of Left Bank Books, queer writer and LGBTQIA+ activist; Rev. Rodrick Burton, museum board member and senior pastor at New Northside Missionary Baptist Church; and Vera Emmons, museum volunteer and second-generation Holocaust speaker. Clint Zweifel, museum board member and president and CEO of Northern Trust, Missouri, moderated the discussion.

Pasic shared the story of how he survived a 1992 massacre on Muslims in a village near his hometown in northern Bosnia, which resulted in the deaths of his uncle and father. For months his family was on the run, traveling from place to place to stay ahead of their attackers. “Unfortunately, wherever we went, we could not stay long due to the safety and concern of those offering to help,” Pasic explained.

In the end, before Pasic could flee the country, his father saved his life by denying Pasic was his son, therefore convincing their attackers to leave him alone. “It’s been 31 years now, and we have no information about my dad,” Pasic continued. He’s since testified against his attackers in court, all the while hoping someone has information on where his father is buried.

Left Bank Books owner Kleindienst spoke next, sharing her coming out story, history as an activist in St. Louis and a reminder about the importance of reading literature from writers of all backgrounds. “Being here and walking through the Impact Lab underscores the importance of stories,” she described. “And books are, after all, stories – when we don’t have those stories and that information, we can’t be the change that needs to happen. We need to tell stories; we need to be uncomfortable.”

Rev. Rodrick Burton agreed: “My dad wanted to make sure that we knew [as kids] that hatred is one of the stains of the human character. It can manifest in persecutions and killings in many ways. Folks should take the time to learn about these things, so that when someone is telling a story, they might not be able to relate, but they will have some sort of understanding.”

Finally, longtime museum volunteer and second-generation Holocaust speaker Emmons spoke about being charged – from a young age – with always carrying the memory of her aunt and grandmother, who were both murdered during the Holocaust. Her mother was the only one in her immediate family to survive, and she was able to speak and write about her experiences, which led Emmons to do the same.

“Once I began speaking to groups about my family, the museum became an even more significant place for me to continue my activism,” she explained. “I have spoken to thousands of people of all ages. Their reactions to my mother’s life reinforce the importance of my presentation and all the individual testimonies to Holocaust education.”

Groups of all ages are welcome to spend time in the lab and museum and can begin booking their experiences immediately. Later this summer, the lab will open for public sessions on Wednesdays and Sundays.

St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum, 36 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, 314-442-3711, stlholocaustmuseum.org