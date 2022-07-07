Identifying and Treating Newborn Foot Deformities

When babies are born, parents usually check them from head to foot, counting fingers and toes. It’s common to see newborn feet sometimes appear crooked, often due to crowding in the uterine space – after all, babies are squished in a small space as they grow. Less commonly, though, some foot deformities are due to a developmental or genetic condition.

The two most common newborn foot deformities are metatarsus adductus (in toeing) and calcaneovalgus (out toeing).

Metatarsus adductus is a curve in the midfoot. Regardless of how much of a curve there is, it’s important to note if the foot is flexible and can be moved to a normal-appearing position. This condition usually improves within six to 12 months. Although there is no evidence that stretching the foot helps, many physicians recommend it, many parents do it and there’s certainly no harm done.

Calcaneovalgus is the opposite; the foot is pushed out and a little up. Like in toeing, this condition usually resolves within one year, and stretching often is done.

Clubfoot is a more serious condition that occurs in about 1 in every 1,000 newborns and is thought to have a genetic component. A clubfoot has a high arch and turns inward with toes pointed down and back. The foot and the Achilles tendon, located behind the ankle, are both stiff. Your newborn’s physician should notice this during a regular exam, and your baby will likely be referred for treatment by a pediatric orthopedic specialist. Often serial casting will resolve the condition, although surgery is sometimes needed.

Parents may notice some children with normal feet may toe in, often referred to as being pigeon-toed, when they begin to walk late in the first year and early in the second year of life. This is commonly caused by tibial torsion – inward twisting of the tibia, a bone in the lower leg. In toeing in an older child, ages 3 to 6 years, is more likely due to inward turning of the femur, the large bone in the upper leg. Both conditions are relatively common, tend to run in families and rarely need treatment. It’s important to avoid unnecessary treatments such as corrective shoes, bracing inserts and the like, as those have been shown to be ineffective.

Discuss any foot or leg concerns you may have with your pediatrician or a pediatric orthopedist. For more information, visit mercy.net/laduenews and search for “pediatric orthopedics.”

Dr. Joseph Kahn is president of Mercy Kids (mercykids.org), an expansive network of pediatric care dedicated to meeting the needs of every child, every day.