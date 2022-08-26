How ‘sharenting’ may affect kids growing up in the age of social media

Some experts call it “sharenting.” It’s that irresistible urge to share on social media every cute, funny and interesting thing your child does.

As parents, it’s easy to be delighted by our kids’ antics and proud of their achievements. But there are downsides – and even potential dangers – to sharing too much.

“It really comes down to what they’re posting,” says Dr. Russell Hyken, a psychologist and former teacher who established Educational + Psychotherapy Services, LLC in St. Louis. As a mental health care provider, Educational + Pyschotherapy Services offers therapy for individuals and families, psychoeducational evaluations, assessments for ADHD (more formally, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) and other mental health treatments.

Hyken says parents need to slow down, pause before they post and ask themselves how what they’re about to share could affect their child in the present – and in the future.

While it may seem that a Facebook or Instagram post is just a moment in time to share and then disappear into the internet “ether,” posts remain available for viewing even years later, and they can often be accessed by future employers, educators and others. Even more concerning is the potential for children to be bullied or even stalked online as a result of thoughtless posts.

Determining what’s all right to post and what oversteps the boundaries of a child’s privacy needs to be considered by each family, Hyken says. “As soon as the child is old enough to communicate about it, parents should ask the child if it’s OK before posting photos or information about them. There should be a discussion around who can see what’s posted and what’s appropriate.”

Hyken notes that it’s natural to want to share notable events and achievements, “but parents tend to over-post about their kids.” Hyken advises parents to ask themselves whether something is significant to them or within the household and whether it’s really worth sharing more broadly.

“As children grow into adolescents, teens and young adults with their own digital footprint, they need to have a say in what’s acceptable,” he says.

Escaping social media: Strategies for parents and teens Social media is difficult to avoid, but there are strategies that parents and teens can use to mitigate its negative effects. Contributing writer Uday Vissa provides a teenager’s perspective on the topic.

For instance, a parent who thinks it’s cute to post a picture of a sleeping teenager may find the teen objects to having such a photo available for online viewing. “You might be surprised at what your child finds embarrassing,” Hyken says. “And there’s no perfect solution or specific rule other than being thoughtful about it.”

Another consideration is whether all children in a family are receiving the same amount of online attention. “When you have multiple kids and you’re posting about one’s sports or academic accomplishments when the other children don’t have the same types of achievements to share, think about how it could make the other kids feel,” Hyken says. “It can cause frustration, resentment, or make the other children feel as if they’re somehow less important. And kids notice the reactions to what’s posted about them and might feel competitive with their siblings about who’s getting the most ‘likes.’”

Having a family discussion about online habits is a good idea, and Hyken suggests that families plan a time to sit down together and talk about what is appropriate and safe to post. Young people may model their online behavior after a parent’s, so being intentional about posting and the decisions regarding what to share is an important behavior to display.

“The most important thing to ask yourself is ‘Could this be embarrassing for my child?’” Hyken says. But he notes that the same consideration should be given to spouses and friends: “Asking permission before posting is always a good idea. Be thoughtful, be kind and be aware of what your posts really say about the people in them.”

Educational + Psychotherapy Services, LLC, 1201 Bellevue Ave., St. Louis, 314-691-7640, ed-psy.com