If you drove around Webster Groves during the month of April, you might have seen signs posted on lawns throughout the neighborhood emblazoned boldly with “No Mow April” in all caps. It was part of a city-wide movement to hold off on mowing their lawns for the period of early spring in an attempt to provide much-needed food and habitat for pollinators and other wildlife.
“By not mowing, you’re leaving that food, that source of nutrition for some of those early foragers,” Carrie Coyne, chair of the City of Webster Groves Green Space Advisory Commission, says. “That very early season can make a really big difference when it comes to pollinator support. It's really about leaving some early spring wildflowers and weeds to produce nectar for them.”
The movement found huge success in Webster Groves: More than 400 residents participated, and the City of Webster Groves even ran out of signs to give to everyone. There’s no question that this tradition will continue next year.
If you needed another reason to help support pollinators, look at the economics: Pollinators contribute to 80 percent of all flowering plants, including more than 130 fruits and vegetables, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “That’s really important economically for us as a nation,” Coyne says. “Bees contribute an estimated $34 billion in economic value in the U.S. alone.”
So what’s the next step after you stop mowing? One great option to help the environment even more is to incorporate native plants into your yard. Susan Van de Riet helps people do this through her company St. Louis Native Plants, a one-woman landscape design company that exclusively works with native plants. Native plants are biologically designed to thrive in Missouri’s climate and soil conditions, making them sturdier than most non-native plants. But that’s not why Van de Riet fell down the rabbit hole, so to speak.
“The larger reason was their connection to local ecology and local wildlife,” she says. “Everything's got to eat something.”
Native plants provide vital nutrients and food for both pollinators and local wildlife.Insects are more likely to feed on native plants because they haven’t evolved alongside non-native plants. If there are fewer native plants in an area, there are fewer insects, and then there are fewer birds. It's an intrinsically linked cycle that feels impacts at all levels. Not many people think about the effects their lawn choices have on pollinators that are so indispensable to our environment, according to Coyne.
“For me, that's the most important part of why we did what we did,” Coyne says. “To me, it was about getting awareness out. Having people who don't think about pollinators at all think about them and think about how what they do affects so much more than we know.”