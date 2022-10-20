Hellbender continues to stage cautious comeback in Missouri through proactive conservation effort

Naturalists both amateur and professional should rejoice, cautiously, at a slow but steady statewide resurgence of the hellbender through a project, ongoing since 2008, among the Saint Louis Zoo, the Missouri Department of Conservation and other partners.

More specifically, Aug. 10 marked a milestone for the amphibian, burdened not only with the official Missouri designation of “state endangered species” but also with the monikers of “snot otter,” “lasagna lizard” and “old lasagna sides.” On that day, a zoo/MDC team released 235 hellbenders into an Ozark river – waterway details go unspecified “for animal safety reasons,” a press release on the milestone noted – among them the 10,000th since the project began.

Reflecting that the amphibian (the continent’s largest aquatic salamander) comes in two subspecies in North America, the Ozark hellbender and the eastern hellbender, the press release on the milestone described that particular project “graduate” as “a nearly 4-year-old Ozark hellbender … returned to the same river where it was collected as an egg in 2018.” The MDC handled the collection, after which the zoo hatched and raised the creature and its cohort.

“This is the largest number of animals the Saint Louis Zoo has ever raised in human care and released to the wild and is one of the largest amphibian reintroduction programs in the world,” the press release quoted Justin Elden as saying.

Elden serves as the zoo’s curator of herpetology (the study of reptiles and amphibians) and director of the Ron and Karen Goellner Center for Hellbender Conservation under the Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Institute.

“To date, this is the most successful hellbender release program in the country, and it would not be possible without collaborative efforts between the zoo, MDC and other partners over the last 15 years,” the press release related him as continuing.

The waterway involved in the 10,000th release held a special significance for the team, according to Dr. Jeff Briggler, the state herpetologist. “This particular river means a lot to those of us involved in the conservation of this species, as it’s the same river where the first release occurred in 2008,” the press release quoted Briggler as saying.

“When we began the hellbender conservation program over 20 years ago, the idea of returning this many hellbenders into native rivers was a dream goal and almost impossible to imagine at the time. It has been a lot of hard work and dedication from many people and partner conservation organizations, and while we recognize the significance of this milestone, the work is far from over. We will continue to help protect this species from extinction.”

And so he and his fellow conservationists have, even subsequent to the milestone: The press release specified a total of 10,206 hellbenders raised by the zoo – 9,034 Ozark hellbenders and 1,172 eastern hellbenders – since 2008.

By the end of this summer alone, the zoo had raised from eggs and the MDC had released into their native Ozark rivers 811 hellbenders.

The zoo “head-starts” juvenile hellbenders, hatching them from eggs collected in the wild, for future release. Just last year, in addition to breeding efforts, it hatched a total of more than 1,000 hellbenders, both eastern (Cryptobranchus alleganiensis alleganiensis) and Ozark (C. a. bishopi).

So homely it might well inspire an underdog assessment as “Cute!” from card-carrying animal lovers, the hellbender exhibits a broad, flat head with small, lidless eyes, as well as pronounced bodily skin folds – likely prompting the pasta-related snarkiness. The creature eats crawfish, fish, snails and worms, and can live more than 25 years. According to the MDC website, the Ozark hellbender typically measures between 10 and 21 inches in length; the eastern hellbender, between 13 and 23 inches.

Tragically, despite the size of the continent, the hellbender occupies just the cold-water rivers of south-central Missouri and north-central Arkansas, with only the Show Me State supporting both subspecies.

According to the press release, hellbender populations here have plunged more than 70 percent during the last four decades, with a projected risk of extinction topping 96 percent during the next 75 years.

Unless, that is, the beleaguered snot otter can get by with a little help from its friends.

Missouri Department of Natural Resources, 2901 W. Truman Blvd., Jefferson City, 573-751-4115, mdc.mo.gov

Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis, 314-781-0900, stlzoo.org