The Illinois government announced this year that it allocated funding for preservation, education, tourism and promotion projects on the iconic U.S. Route 66. While the famous highway isn’t celebrating its centennial until 2026, Illinois’ multimillion-dollar effort will revitalize one of the most important cultural touchstones of American innovation and transportation.
This summer, plan a trip on Route 66 to see some of the most notable highlights in Missouri and Illinois – and get a glimpse of what’s coming for the highway’s 100th anniversary.
Litchfield History Museum & Route 66 Welcome Center
There’s hardly a better place to kick off your trip than in Litchfield, Ill., home to the Litchfield History Museum & Route 66 Welcome Center.
Here, visitors can explore a retrofitted gas station touting super-cool architecture on the outside and plenty of Route 66 history inside. Admission to the museum is free.
Litchfield History Museum, 334 N. Historic Route 66, Litchfield, Ill., litchfieldmuseum.org
Cozy Dog Drive-In
Home of delicious battered hot dogs on a stick, Cozy Dog Drive-In has served customers on Route 66 since 1949. The roadside hot dog stand has changed its look through the decades, but one thing remains the same: Diners through the decades still enjoy the same batter recipe originally developed back in the 1940s.
Swing by Cozy Dog for a bite of history during your travels on Route 66.
Cozy Dog Drive-In, 2935 S. 6th St., Springfield, Ill., cozydogdrivein.com
Chappy’s
Chappy’s has it all: great food, cool cars and delicious shakes – what’s not to love?
Located in Edwardsville, Ill., Chappy’s operates as an homage to Route 66 and everything it represents. Pull up to this Americana-inspired restaurant to grab a burger or fried chicken sandwich during your Route 66 tour.
Chappy’s, 1031 Century Drive, Edwardsville, Ill., chappysedw.com
Ted Drewes
Believe it or not, Ted Drewes is a mainstay on Route 66 – and has been since the company opened its second stand (the Chippewa location) in 1941 along the historic highway.
On your road trip, cool off with this St. Louis classic by ordering fresh-made frozen custard, shakes, sundaes and other sweet treats. Feeling adventurous? Sample something from the specialty menu, which features delicious concoctions sure to delight, including flavors like strawberry shortcake, cookie sandwich and lemon crumb.
Ted Drewes, 6726 Chippewa St., St. Louis, teddrewes.com
Meramec Caverns
Located in Sullivan, Mo., just southwest of St. Louis proper, Meramec Caverns is a time-honored tradition for sightseers interested in exploring the underground mysteries and wonders.
Take a tour of the limestone cave system to marvel at jaw-dropping natural structures all while basking in cool, consistent temperatures of 60 degrees. Once you’re back above ground, keep the adventures coming by taking a zip line tour and exploring the Meramec River by canoe or raft float.
Meramec Caverns, 1135 Highway W, Sullivan, americascave.com
Route 66 Drive-in Theatre
Nothing says “car culture” quite like catching a flick at the drive-in theater. This historic hangout has you covered.
The Route 66 Drive-in Theatre has welcomed moviegoers since it first opened in 1949. And while the destination was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003, it remains operational today, so film fans of all ages can enjoy the latest movies from the comfort of their cars.
Route 66 Drive-in Theatre, 17231 Old 66 Blvd., Carthage, 66drivein.com
Coming soon: new children’s museum exhibit and new outdoor concert space
As part of the grant money funding the Route 66 rehabilitation and expansion, the Edwardsville Children’s Museum will open a new exhibit highlighting the cultural impact of Route 66. The hands-on experience will even feature a replica route for youngsters to play on during their visit.
Likewise, music fans can expect a new outdoor concert space to be constructed at the Route 66 Creamery in Hamel, Ill. – a fitting tribute to the rock ‘n’ roll era of Route 66.
Edwardsville Children’s Museum, 722 Holyoake Road, Edwardsville, edwcm.org