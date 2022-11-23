Get festive with these family-friendly holiday activities found around the St. Louis area

St. Louis is full of fantastic festivities that are not only fun for the whole family, but also are sure to get everyone in the spirit of the season! Whether you want to walk through a winter wonderland, stay snug inside while enjoying a show or enjoy a spectacle from the comfort of your own car, there’s something for everyone this time of year in the metro area.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH BREWERY LIGHTS
On select dates now through Dec. 30, Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery will have more than a million twinkling lights on display. Whether you simply want to stroll down Pestalozzi Street and soak in the spectacle, take the tots on a train ride or on the new ice maze, or reserve a fire pit or igloo experience, the 37th annual Brewery Lights offers so much for families to love.
Anheuser-Busch Brewery, 1200 Lynch St., St. Louis, budweisertours.com
HOLIDAY LIGHTS AT GRANT’S FARM
Grant’s Farm has four fantastic experiences offered through the holiday season, Nov. 25 to Dec. 30. Not only is the property bringing back the drive-thru light show, but also there are additional interactive options like a breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a holiday lights walk-through and a VIP lakeside fire pit experience.
Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road, St. Louis, 314-843-1700, grantsfarm.com
GARDEN GLOW AT THE MISSOURI BOTANICAL GARDEN
Now through Jan. 7, experience the Missouri Botanical Garden at night for its annual Garden Glow. Guests will be giddy as they explore the garden that’s glistening with nearly two million dazzling lights. Plus, families are sure to savor the photo opportunities that abound!
Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis, 314-678-7442, missouribotanicalgarden.org
‘THE NUTCRACKER’
Mark your calendars because the Saint Louis Ballet is presenting its annual holiday spectacle, Gen Horiuchi’s “The Nutcracker,” Nov. 26 through Dec. 23. With music by Tchaikovsky, superb sets, colorful costumes and delightful dancers, “The Nutcracker” is a timeless production everyone from children to adults can enjoy.
Saint Louis Ballet, 218 THF Blvd., Chesterfield, 636-537-1998, stlouisballet.org
WILD LIGHTS AT SAINT LOUIS ZOO
Starting Nov. 25, the Saint Louis Zoo will be a sight by night, thanks to the U.S. Bank Wild Lights display. The event showcases brand new dazzling light displays, themed areas and, of course, adorable animals! Attend on select nights through Dec. 30.
Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis, 314-781-0900, stlzoo.org
ST. LOUIS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Experience the magical music of the season within the magnificence of Powell Hall. From the Bach Society of Saint Louis’ Christmas Candlelight Concert on Dec. 9, to “Home Alone In Concert” on Dec. 22 and 23, to “Elf In Concert” on Dec. 29 and 30, the symphony has so much to savor this season.
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, slso.org
UNION STATION ST. LOUIS
A scuba diving Santa Claus plunges deep into the St. Louis Aquarium with his elf, giving onlookers a festive dive show on weekends through Dec. 24. And “The Polar Express” train ride, inspired by the popular Christmas movie, returns to St. Louis Union Station through Dec. 30, giving kids a magical experience.
Union Station St. Louis, 1820 Market St., St. Louis, stlouisunionstation.com
WINTER WONDERLAND AT TILLES PARK
Meander through millions of glimmering lights on display in Tilles Park through Dec. 31 as part of Winter Wonderland by St. Louis County Parks. Whether you want to walk, drive or enjoy via carriage ride, the park features more than 100 displays of festive characters and winter scenes that are sure to spark a smile.
Tilles Park, 9551 Litzsinger Road, St. Louis, 314-615-4386, winterwonderlandstl.com
