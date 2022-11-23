 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Get festive with these family-friendly holiday activities found around the St. Louis area

  • Updated
slow motion of cute curious asian toddler baby girl raising up hand trying to touch outdoor Christmas lights in her mother’s arms outside an urban shopping mall

Photo by Getty Images

St. Louis is full of fantastic festivities that are not only fun for the whole family, but also are sure to get everyone in the spirit of the season! Whether you want to walk through a winter wonderland, stay snug inside while enjoying a show or enjoy a spectacle from the comfort of your own car, there’s something for everyone this time of year in the metro area.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH BREWERY LIGHTS

On select dates now through Dec. 30, Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery will have more than a million twinkling lights on display. Whether you simply want to stroll down Pestalozzi Street and soak in the spectacle, take the tots on a train ride or on the new ice maze, or reserve a fire pit or igloo experience, the 37th annual Brewery Lights offers so much for families to love.

Anheuser-Busch Brewery, 1200 Lynch St., St. Louis, budweisertours.com

People are also reading…

HOLIDAY LIGHTS AT GRANT’S FARM

2.jpg

Photo courtesy of Grant's Farm

Grant’s Farm has four fantastic experiences offered through the holiday season, Nov. 25 to Dec. 30. Not only is the property bringing back the drive-thru light show, but also there are additional interactive options like a breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a holiday lights walk-through and a VIP lakeside fire pit experience.

Grant’s Farm, 10501 Gravois Road, St. Louis, 314-843-1700, grantsfarm.com

GARDEN GLOW AT THE MISSOURI BOTANICAL GARDEN

Event_102722_John_Evans_Jr.2.jpg

Photo by John Evans Jr., courtesy of the Missouri Botanical Garden

Now through Jan. 7, experience the Missouri Botanical Garden at night for its annual Garden Glow. Guests will be giddy as they explore the garden that’s glistening with nearly two million dazzling lights. Plus, families are sure to savor the photo opportunities that abound!

Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis, 314-678-7442, missouribotanicalgarden.org

‘THE NUTCRACKER’

Mark your calendars because the Saint Louis Ballet is presenting its annual holiday spectacle, Gen Horiuchi’s “The Nutcracker,” Nov. 26 through Dec. 23. With music by Tchaikovsky, superb sets, colorful costumes and delightful dancers, “The Nutcracker” is a timeless production everyone from children to adults can enjoy.

Saint Louis Ballet, 218 THF Blvd., Chesterfield, 636-537-1998, stlouisballet.org

WILD LIGHTS AT SAINT LOUIS ZOO

U.S. Bank Wild Lights_penguins_photo by Kari R. Frey Saint Louis Zoo.jpg

Photo by Kari R. Frey, courtesy of the Saint Louis Zoo

Starting Nov. 25, the Saint Louis Zoo will be a sight by night, thanks to the U.S. Bank Wild Lights display. The event showcases brand new dazzling light displays, themed areas and, of course, adorable animals! Attend on select nights through Dec. 30.

Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis, 314-781-0900, stlzoo.org

ST. LOUIS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Experience the magical music of the season within the magnificence of Powell Hall. From the Bach Society of Saint Louis’ Christmas Candlelight Concert on Dec. 9, to “Home Alone In Concert” on Dec. 22 and 23, to “Elf In Concert” on Dec. 29 and 30, the symphony has so much to savor this season.

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, slso.org

UNION STATION ST. LOUIS

1.jpg

Photo courtesy of Union Station St. Louis

A scuba diving Santa Claus plunges deep into the St. Louis Aquarium with his elf, giving onlookers a festive dive show on weekends through Dec. 24. And “The Polar Express” train ride, inspired by the popular Christmas movie, returns to St. Louis Union Station through Dec. 30, giving kids a magical experience.

Union Station St. Louis, 1820 Market St., St. Louis, stlouisunionstation.com

WINTER WONDERLAND AT TILLES PARK

Meander through millions of glimmering lights on display in Tilles Park through Dec. 31 as part of Winter Wonderland by St. Louis County Parks. Whether you want to walk, drive or enjoy via carriage ride, the park features more than 100 displays of festive characters and winter scenes that are sure to spark a smile.

Tilles Park, 9551 Litzsinger Road, St. Louis, 314-615-4386, winterwonderlandstl.com

Discover more holiday shows in the metro area in this issue’s Show and Tell column.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular