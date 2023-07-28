You might be able to find everything your child needs for the back-to-school season at a big chain store, but where’s the fun in that? These boutiques and shops across St. Louis make back-to-school shopping exciting for parents and kids alike.
Alpine Shop
After a summer of relaxing, going back to school can feel like an adventure – and Alpine Shop in Kirkwood is the perfect place to find everything your kid needs to gear up. This retailer of outdoor and recreational gear, clothes and accessories has everything an active spirit needs for surviving study sessions.
A sturdy but stylish pair of Hoka sneakers, for example, will take your kid from inside the classroom to after-school sports. A backpack from Osprey or The North Face will last for years to come and offer lifetime warranties, says store manager Angie Bono. Keep your kid hydrated with durable Yeti, Hydro Flask and Stanley water bottles. And for the arctic temps of the classroom, Alpine Shop offers cozy apparel from Vuori and Patagonia.
Alpine Shop, 440 N. Kirkwood Road, St. Louis, 314-962-7715, alpineshop.com
The Noir Bookshop
The Noir Bookshop on Cherokee Street is on a mission to inspire the community with reading materials and much more. The independent bookstore and educational resource, founded in 2022 by Ymani Wince, is stocked with not only classic Black literature and new favorites from emerging authors, but it also offers fun accessories for the new school year.
Snag a sticker so it’s easy for kids to identify their notebook or backpack, or find a weekly planner to keep your teen on schedule. A tote bag emblazoned with “Books Are Cool” is a statement piece that makes lugging said books from class to class something to brag about. And, of course, don’t forget to pick up a book on your way out – there are both vintage and new selections for kids and adults of any age.
The Noir Bookshop, 2317 Cherokee St., St. Louis, noirbookshop.com
The Teacher’s Lounge
Nobody does back-to-school shopping like teachers – and The Teacher’s Lounge was founded by educators Laura and Scott Gurley, so you know it will have everything you need for the year ahead. Cross off your whole list in one fell swoop at this store, which serves as an educational resource for local schools, parents, teachers and students, according to its website.
While the shop has no shortage of toys, activity sets, and supplies for the local educator, parents and students will also find the basics every child needs to return to the classroom. Browse markers, paper products, glue sticks and bulletin board sets for projects, then check out fidget toys at the attached Fidget Headquarters next door.
The Teacher’s Lounge, 21 Ronnie’s Plaza, St. Louis, 314-843-2227, the-teachers-lounge.com
Polished Prints
For the free-spirited kiddos in your life, Polished Prints in The Foundry offers an on-trend selection of accessories and gifts that easily double as stylish school supplies. Woman-owned and selling ethically made apparel and more, Polished Prints helps women, kids and even babies express themselves, according to its website.
A floral-print rucksack will look too cute on the back of your little one as they board the bus. Peruse the shop’s kid and home collection for fanny packs that will store phones and pens, trusty barrettes, stylish hats and even coin pouches that can hold vending machine change for school snacks.
Polished Prints, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 153, St. Louis, polished-prints.com
The Kabine
Kim Hayes was so inspired by the joy of back-to-school shopping at a local stationery shop growing up that she started her own store as an adult. The Kabine has every paper product and writing tool your student could need throughout the school year: bespoke pens, colorful notebooks and useful stationery accessories, like staplers.
You and your student can feel good about sourcing paper goods from The Kabine. “All our offerings consider the impact they have or will have on the environment,” says the shop’s website. Your young one will have to take notes – why not write them on sustainably sourced sheets of paper? Browse a variety of quality stationery, cards and even gift offerings in the Tower Grove shop.
The Kabine, 1641 Tower Grove Ave., St. Louis, thekabine.com