Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine set to speak at St. Louis’ Jewish Book Festival

The St. Louis Jewish Book Festival is one of the largest festivals of its kind in the country, and in its 44th year, its keynote speaker is also of national significance: Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch will be speaking on her new book, “Lessons From the Edge: A Memoir” at The J (St. Louis Community Jewish Center).
Born to parents who survived Soviet and Nazi reign, Yovanovitch learned about the gravitas of democracy and corruption from a young age. “Lessons From the Edge” covers her entire life, both personal and professional, and the lessons learned and challenges overcome during her time as a diplomat.
Yovanovitch was thrust into the limelight when she participated in former President Donald Trump's impeachment hearings regarding Ukraine, wowing the nation with her veracious testimony. Her story is one that everyone needs to hear, according to Rabbi Brad Horwitz, the director of Jewish engagement and adult programs at The J.
“Former ambassador Yovanovitch is someone who has stood up for American ideals, freedom and truth in the most trying circumstances of her career,” Horwitz says. “I think we need more people in our world who are like her, in terms of having character and high morals and sticking to values that are representative of the Constitution.”
Yovanovitch’s book comes at a time when Ukraine is in the news daily – and has been for months – due to Russia waging war on Ukraine. Horwitz says his hope is that Yovanovitch will be able to shed some light on the situation at the keynote presentation. “Even though she’s not there now and she retired a few years ago from being an ambassador, she still knows a lot about what’s going on,” Horwitz adds.
The keynote presentation will be moderated by James Wertsch, a sociocultural anthropology professor at Washington University in St. Louis. Yovanovitch will be kicking off the St. Louis Jewish Book Festival on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.
The festival will run from Nov. 6 to 13, featuring 30 authors in total, who range from investigative journalists to Netflix stars to nationally known chefs. If you’re into cookbooks, check out Phil Rosenthal’s Bookend Event on Nov. 5 about “Somebody Feed Phil The Book.” Or if you’re more interested in true crime, the authors of “Bone Deep: Untangling the Betsy Faria Murder Case” – a book about a murder that happened in Missouri, written by lawyer Joel Schwartz and reporter Charles Bosworth – will be speaking on Nov. 7. Whatever your reading pleasure, the festival will have an event for you.
“It’s intended to reach a really broad audience. You don’t have to be a member of The J; you don’t have to be Jewish. We want other people to join in the fun, to learn and to be a part of our community,” Horwitz says. “We invite and welcome everyone to come and not miss these amazing experiences that are coming to St. Louis.”
Tickets will be available on The J’s website leading up to and during the festival. You can purchase tickets to singular events, like Yovanovitch’s keynote presentation, or buy an all-access pass for $118.
St. Louis Jewish Book Festival, The J, 2 Millstone Campus Dr., St. Louis, Missouri, jccstl.com/arts-ideas/st-louis-jewish-book-festival/