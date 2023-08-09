Back-to-school season has arrived. Even though classes are soon to start, there are still several can’t-miss things to do throughout the city before summer ends.
Here are five kid-friendly activities to do in St. Louis before school restarts.
School Spirit Day + New Bird Shows | Saint Louis Zoo
A perennial favorite, make your way to the Saint Louis Zoo to show off your kiddo’s school spirit during this special celebration on Aug. 15 that’s sure to be full of fun.
While you’re there, make sure to check out the Zoo’s brand-new bird shows. During the presentation, onlookers can get up-close-and-personal looks at high-flying creatures from near and far, including bald eagles, red-tailed hawks, African gray parrots and more. Summer shows take place three times per day (9:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.) through Aug. 20.
Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis, stlzoo.org
TapeScape + Children’s China | The Magic House
Open through Sept. 10, TapeScape at The Magic House is an innovative and interactive exhibit made (almost) entirely from packing tape. Here, youngsters can explore the space by crawling, climbing and even sliding from one spot to the next.
Then, head to Children’s China for even more fun. This temporary exhibition (open through Sept. 4) features six immersive environments that transport kids across the world, where they can care for pandas and learn how to write Chinese words.
The Magic House, 516 S. Kirkwood Road, St. Louis, magichouse.org
St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station
Beat the heat with more animal encounters by visiting St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station.
This expansive facility is home to a wide range of aquatic galleries with an even vaster array of creatures, from freshwater river critters to animals that lurk in the depths of the deep sea. Your youngsters can even engage in hands-on learning with a trip to the aquarium’s Touch Pools, where they can pet sharks, stingrays and other animals.
St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis, stlouisaquarium.com
The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century | Saint Louis Art Museum
You don’t have to be a hip-hop fan to appreciate Saint Louis Art Museum’s newest exhibition, The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century. Through art, music, fashion and other disciplines, this immersive experience demonstrates hip-hop’s massive impact on American culture since its inception in the early 1970s.
The exhibition opens on Aug. 19 and runs through Jan. 1, 2024. While Saint Louis Art Museum offers free admission, The Culture is a ticketed exhibition. Adults can view the exhibit for $12; seniors and students for $10; children ages 6 to 12 for $6; and children 5 and under for free. Members can attend for free, and tickets are free for all on Fridays.
Saint Louis Art Museum, 1 Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park, St. Louis, slam.org
Laumeier Sculpture Park
Head to Laumeier Sculpture Park to explore dozens of outdoor sculptures that dazzle and amaze. Notable works include a larger-than-life eyeball and a miniature ziggurat that kiddos can walk through.
To avoid warmer temps, swing by this playful destination in the morning or evening before sunset.
Laumeier Sculpture Park, 12580 Rott Road, St. Louis, laumeiersculpturepark.org