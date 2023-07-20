From reducing your plastic waste to planting native, there are so many ways to shift your lifestyle to be more eco-friendly. Still, it’s hard to know where to start – which is where the Missouri Botanical Garden’s Green Living Festival comes in.
“It’s a way to bring sustainability and resiliency closer to home for people to take action in their own personal lives and give them access to experts in the community,” Joyce Gorrell, MOBOT’s sustainability programs manager, says. “We wanted to bring those people into a curated space for people to interact with and learn more about what's available here and in their own backyard to have greener lifestyles.”
For the first time in its 22-year history, the Green Living Festival has been popping up at different venues around town instead of being a one-day-only event. MOBOT worked with Forest Park’s Zoo Museum District to host the festival on multiple dates through June, July and August. Past festival hosts include the Saint Louis Art Museum, Saint Louis Science Center and Saint Louis Zoo. The remaining venues are the Missouri History Museum and MOBOT itself. This “on-the-road” format not only gave more St. Louisans a chance to attend the festival, but also let host venues showcase their own sustainability methods and interests.
People are also reading…
Each venue offers a special sustainability focus for the festival: For example, the Science Center highlighted bicycling resources, and the Zoo zeroed in on wolves and other carnivores along with their own conservation efforts. The history museum’s festival will offer resources on water.
“As we know, water is a big part of our life,” Gorrell says. “Sometimes there's not enough of it. There are pollutants. There can be too much of it with flooding. At the history museum, we'll have a workshop called ‘My Week in Plastic,’ and we'll also have a really popular workshop on green burial. We'll be doing some really cool walking tours that are about Forest Park’s environmental history.”
Aside from venue-driven activities, each festival date still has essential vendors and educators to give guests a well-rounded guide to living more sustainably. One of the festival’s main sponsors, Ameren, is presenting a series to help people improve their energy efficiency where they live, work and play – knowledge Gorrell says is vital to mitigate climate impacts. Missouri Department of Conservation (another festival sponsor) will show guests how they can make their own backyards more environmentally friendly through rain-scaping, planting native plants and attracting pollinators. They’ll even share information on rebate funding to help people make these changes.
“A big purpose of our exhibitors and vendors is to just give people access to those really sustainable tips that you can absolutely do in your own life on a day-to-day basis,” Gorrell says. “You might want information on how to start recycling and composting food waste or how to stop using single-use plastic. We want to give people information that is legitimate and backs up why it's important to take sustainability home and to consider the environment when you're making purchases.”
Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis, 314-577-5100, missouribotanicalgarden.org
Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, 314-746-4599, mohistory.org