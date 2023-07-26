Hot, humid days not only pose dangers for humans – our furry friends are affected, too.

So, with the sizzling season in full swing, local veterinarians are sharing some hot-weather safety tips to keep your dogs cool during the hottest months this summer.

Like their pet parents, canines can experience heat stroke in high temperatures. Dr. Maggie Dillon, a veterinarian at St. Louis Veterinary Center, says dogs suffering from heat stroke may excessively pant or drool, appear lethargic or collapse, vomit or have a rectal temperature over 105 degrees.

“If signs of heat stroke are noted, cool your dog off with cool (not ice cold) water and bring them to a veterinarian immediately – this is an emergency,” Dillon emphasizes, noting that brachycephalic (short-nosed) breeds tend to have a harder time in higher temperatures. “To prevent heat stroke, ensure plenty of access to shade, water and air conditioning in hotter weather.”

Dogs also can become dehydrated in the heat, so Dillon recommends watching for signs such as dry, sticky gums, loss of skin elasticity or sunken-looking eyes. “Ensuring plenty of access to fresh water is important on hot days,” she advises. “If dehydration is suspected, consult your veterinarian to see if fluid supplementation is recommended.”

And just like people, dogs can get sunburns, especially those with fair or light skin, notes Dr. Ed Migneco, a veterinarian from Hillside Animal Hospital. “The bridge of the nose is a common area of concern,” he says, adding that the dog’s abdomen is another area with less skin that can be prone to sunburn. “Avoid times and areas of extreme sunshine and protect your dog by using sunscreen.”

When it comes to preventing parasites in your pets, today’s easiest, most effective treatments are oral forms, Migneco shares. “They provide protection for a full 30 days, and there is no chance of diluting the effects by bathing or swimming,” he explains. “The latest products contain heartworm preventatives, flea and tick prevention, and treatment for intestinal parasites – all in one chewable tablet.”

When your furry friend is pattering around the pavement this summer, it’s also important to be mindful of their paws. “A general rule of thumb is if you place the back of your hand on the pavement and it is too hot to keep it there for over five seconds, it is too hot for dogs to walk on,” Dillon shares. “Running and hard play tend to lead to more paw pad injuries in the heat than just walking.” Booties can be placed on the paws if there is a concern for the pavement being too hot, she suggests, adding that walking earlier in the morning or later in the evening when temperatures are cooler also can help prevent injuries.

Dillon also warns against leaving your pet in a vehicle. “Many pets are injured or killed by leaving them in cars during the summer months,” she says. “Never leave a pet in a car, even with the windows down, as the temperatures can become fatal very quickly.”

St. Louis Veterinary Center, 1611 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-773-6400, stlvetcenter.com

Hillside Animal Hospital, 5325 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-645-2141, hillsideanimalhospital.net