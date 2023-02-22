For years, physicians and health care administrators nationwide recognized the need for better mental health care access for pediatric patients. Addressing that need involves a collaborative care approach to diagnosing and treating the most common mental health issues in children and adolescents, says Dr. Kyle John, clinical vice president of behavioral health for Mercy.

John and colleagues, including pediatrician Dr. Joseph Kahn, worked to develop educational modules for primary care physicians covering attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, oppositional defiant disorder, depression and anxiety – the most common mental health diagnoses in young patients. A chat function embedded in an electronic health record system also allowed physicians to quickly reach behavioral health colleagues.

“The whole goal of collaborative care is keeping patients – in this case, kids – in the primary care setting rather than referring them out to specialty care because there are not enough specialists,” John says. “The lines are long, to the point of [waiting] six, nine or 12 months to see a child psychiatrist. That’s not care.”

John believes that behavioral health care is marginalized nationally. “Our country, and probably beyond our borders, has become OK with not having access to behavioral health care,” he says. “We don’t value it. We don’t reimburse it. It takes a long time to become trained. People just don’t go into it. Consequently, for many, many years we’ve had a severe shortage of child and adolescent psychiatrists in our country and across the globe.”

The shortage of providers is not disappearing anytime soon, which is why the collaborative model, used by Mercy for several years, supports primary care providers who are often the first health care contact for young patients with mental health issues. More complex disorders, such as psychosis or severe autism, are referred to specialists.

Primary care physicians found the collaborative care program helpful and provided positive feedback. “It proved to be such a sustainable model, Mercy made a commitment to do the same thing for all patients,” John explains. The health system contracted with Concert Health, a vendor that provides behavioral health collaborative care to health systems and hospitals. All Mercy pediatric, primary care and women’s health providers now access collaborative care “in a better way,” John says.

Physicians collaborate with Concert Health care coordinators, who are typically social workers or licensed professional counselors. The care coordinator then becomes part of the overall care team, interacting with the patient and family via phone or video. “When a patient is referred to collaborative care, they get not just the psychiatric expert in the background reviewing their chart and making recommendations – they also get access to a care clinician who talks to them about their symptoms, provides some general counseling, uses evidence-based tools and makes recommendations back to the primary care provider,” John says.

Sharing some of the clinical burdens makes doctors’ work easier, but the most important outcome is better, faster mental health care for patients of all ages.

Mercy Behavioral Health, 615 S. New Ballas Rd., St. Louis, (314) 251-4845, mercy.net/practice/mercy-behavioral-health-st-louis/

National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, dial 988