It’s been almost three years since the Saint Louis Zoo shut down its Emerson Children’s Zoo because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Zoo director Michael Macek says closing the children’s zoo was one of the hardest decisions he’s had to make in his 38-year career at the institution, but he’s “incredibly excited” about what’s to come for young zoo-goers.
This fall, the seasonal Emerson Dinoroarus attraction, which has filled the void since April 2021, will close and make way for a new-and-improved children’s attraction: The Henry A. Jubel Foundation Destination Discovery. Construction on the 2.8-acre, $40-million project is set to begin next year, with a completion goal of 2026.
“I’m just thrilled – not only for myself and the zoo, but also for the entire community to be in a place where we can say we’re bringing back a bigger, better and more impactful experience for children,” Macek says.
Destination Discovery is funded by a lead gift of $15 million from the Henry A. Jubel Foundation and a variety of other sources, including philanthropic giving. Melissa Jubel Markwort, executive director of the foundation, spoke at the zoo’s unveiling event about her family’s “longstanding and deep connection” with the Saint Louis Zoo and fondly recalled her own childhood memories from visiting the Emerson Children’s Zoo.
“Today, my family visits the zoo regularly. My daughter loves everything about the zoo,” she says. “When the children’s zoo closed in 2020, as a family we knew we wanted to be a part of bringing the space back to life and in an even better way.”
Also at the event, Macek described the experiences planned for Destination Discovery but noted that details are subject to change.
When guests arrive, they’ll enter the Animals and Us building outfitted with interactive projection and augmented reality technology, which will be integrated with live animal habitats that can change with the seasons.
Destination Discovery’s Tasmanian devil exhibition is set to become one of only three such exhibitions in the U.S. and will feature a walled walking path through the habitat and a crawl space for immersive views. A network of treehouses will host visitors at the home of tree-dwelling coati, and a walk-through aviary will allow for java finch feeding opportunities.
The Underground Cities habitat will highlight black-tailed prairie dogs, Patagonian mara and alpaca. “While the prairie dogs create their own underground tunnels and dens, guests can make their way through human-sized tunnels and ‘pop-up’ into the animal habitat for nose-to-nose encounters,” Macek says.
The Freshwater Wilderness area will provide multiple perspectives for viewing North American river otters and Chilean flamingos. Nearby, a flamingo-themed splash pad will keep kids cool.
A two-story addition to the Living World building will have a designated space for the expanded Saint Louis Zoo Preschool program, a curated play center and an indoor animal encounter area. “Educating children about the importance of animals and their environment is essential to building future conservationists,” Macek adds.
When asked about just how close guests may get to the animals, Macek clarified that Destination Discovery won’t be a petting zoo but rather a mix of expert-supervised, interactive opportunities.
“In addition to those habitats that are helping us tell the stories about animal families and communities, there will also be ‘animal surprises’ happening throughout the day, and that’s when an animal caretaker may bring an animal out into the public space,” Macek says. “It’s not so much touching as it is being close and then actively interacting with the caretaker at the same time that’s really impactful.”
Dinoroarus is set to close on Nov. 5, 2023, and Macek promises new experiences for kids that will be announced over the next couple of years to continue engaging youngsters who visit between then and Destination Discovery’s public opening.
The Saint Louis Zoo appeals to families with kids of all ages, but this section plays an intentional role in connecting the youngest, most impressionable guests with nature. Macek believes that education and close encounters with animals help children develop empathy for all living creatures. “It’s a place where memories have been made,” he adds, and where memories will be made for generations to come.
Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis, 314-781-0900, stlzoo.org