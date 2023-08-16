Without Open Space STL’s annual Operation Clean Stream program, the Meramec River wouldn’t be the beautiful natural resource we enjoy today. Each year, Operation Clean Stream pulls out more than 1,000 tires from the river and reverses the damage done by flooding, careless littering and unlawful dumping.
“Unfortunately, trash will continue to be a problem in our waterways,” executive director Bonnie Harper says. “There's a lot of things people can do to help prevent that, but we're going to continue to be out there as an organization with our volunteers making sure that the river is a safe and clean place for people to enjoy and for our wildlife to have a nice place to live.”
Open Space STL has been keeping this legacy alive for 56 years. Operation Clean Stream has been in operation since 1967 – just two years after Open Space STL was founded in 1965. On Aug. 26 this year, more than 1,000 volunteers will take to the Meramec by boat, canoe and kayak or tackle the surrounding parks and trails on foot. Together, they’ll cover 300 miles of the river and its tributaries.
Depending on the site, volunteers can either bring their own boating vessel or use one provided by Open Space STL. As they float down the river, volunteers collect trash and keep it in their vessels. Once they reach the designated takeout, they’ll dump the trash at collection points set up by Open Space STL, who makes sure that all of the waste is disposed of properly.
At the end of the day, the fun continues with a festival at the centrally located Greentree Park in Kirkwood, which all volunteers are invited to attend. The event is filled with food, educational exhibits and prizes. Kids are encouraged to participate in educational activities and the volunteer effort itself.
“We want people to understand that we're all in this together,” Harper says. “We're all working together on this day to clean up the river and we hope everybody has a really fun time. We know it's a lot of hard work and it's hot, but hopefully everybody realizes that it's absolutely worth it.”
The teamwork element extends even further beyond the day’s volunteer efforts: Open Space STL’s community partners play a big part in Operation Clean Stream. Missouri Stream Team provides all the trash bags and gloves for the event and helps train site leaders who lead the teams of volunteers; Great Rivers Greenway helps facilitate cleanup along the trails that line the river; and the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District connects Open Space STL with municipalities along the watershed that provide heavy equipment for loading trash into dumpsters and help shred and recycle dumped tires.
Harper adds: “It's really grown in scale and complexity, but it's working. We've made so much progress compared to what [the river] used to look like.”
If you’re not able to make this year’s Operation Clean Stream, you can still help out at one of Open Space STL’s other river clean-up efforts: The River Des Peres Trash Bash, which takes place in the fall, and the Confluence Trash Bash in the spring.
Open Space STL, openspacestl.org