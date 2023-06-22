City Academy does elementary school differently. The private, independent institution transforms lives by offering high-quality education to children and families regardless of their income or zip code. And though parents pay tuition for their kids to attend, 100 percent of all attendees receive scholarships from the school. When combined with smaller class sizes, a focus on STEAM education, extended day programming and more, it’s clear that City Academy takes a holistic approach to instruction: one that prepares kids – and their loved ones – for success in the long run.
“It’s a transformational place,” says Jarrett Young, head of school. “We’re preparing students to attend outstanding, upper-level independent schools in St. Louis and parents to make informed choices about what’s best for their student. It can transform the life of a student and the trajectory of their family.”
Founded in 1999, City Academy serves children ages 3 through 6th grade from mainly underresourced and unaccredited school districts. The school maintains a 7:1 student-to-teacher ratio and offers exceptional instruction on core STEAM subjects: science, technology, engineering, art and math. All teachers are specialists in their subject area.
One of the more unique elements of City Academy is that tuition only covers 16 percent of the school’s annual budget. The remaining 84 percent – more than $4.8 million each year – is funded through donations from foundations, individuals, corporations and the school’s endowment fund. In 2022, City Academy awarded $4.65 million in scholarships to families based on income and need. Tuition includes breakfast, lunch and snacks, plus early and extended day programs.
“The average tuition is $3,200, but it costs over $25,000 to educate a student annually,” Young says. “Scholarships make this education approachable.”
Approximately 87 percent of graduates go on to attend private, independent secondary schools, including MICDS, Crossroads College Preparatory School and John Burroughs School, among others. These opportunities are essential for success beyond elementary school. City Academy hopes that by investing in students during their earliest education years and beyond, graduates will stay in St. Louis, creating a pipeline of students who start their careers in the area. This belief is ultimately rooted in agency.
“Being a City Academy student means that you have power and agency,” Young explains. “You always have the power to improve your situation, but those things always require work. Those things come in the classroom, at the lunch table, with the families – that power comes in agency. That agency is created through a sense of hard work and achievement. We expect you to rise and show up to the challenges in front of you because you have the skills and the power to do so.”
City Academy, 4175 N. Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, 314-382-0085, cityacademystl.org