Ballwin goldendoodle inspires founding of Moxie’s Mission, a nonprofit expanding access to service dogs

Growing up, Katie Harris never expected she’d need to use a service dog. That changed in 2020.
Amid COVID-19 shutdowns, outbreak cases and other travails, Harris faced a more personal struggle. That year, she was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndromes, a group of inherited connective tissue disorders that impact a person’s connective tissues – including skin, joints and blood vessel walls. The pain and mental anguish were so unbearable, Harris says, that she considered ending her own life.
But one day, when her emotions were running at their highest, Harris’ then-4-month-old service dog, Moxie, rushed into the room.
“I didn’t think I would be able to fight the thoughts anymore and became incredibly emotional,” says Harris, who lives in Ballwin. “Moxie came running to my room and wrapped her little paws around me. It was that moment that something shifted. I didn’t want to quit fighting.”
Harris realized that she needed to stop focusing on her new limitations and instead pour herself into something she could do. Tapping into her background as a social worker – and relying on inspiration from her goldendoodle – Harris founded Moxie’s Mission, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising money to purchase service dogs for people.
“Looking at Moxie and knowing how much she has already helped me with my disability, I knew there were so many others that could benefit from this life-changing gift but might not be able to afford one or train one with a trainer,” Harris explains.
When she’s not hosting virtual therapy sessions during her day job, Harris is putting her energy into Moxie’s Mission, of which she’s the founder, CEO and sole employee. Through outreach, donations and fundraisers, the organization has already funded three service dogs and is raising money to purchase a fourth for a veteran in need. Harris and Moxie also travel to groups and schools, where Harris shares their story and educates others about service dogs and mental health struggles, among other issues.
Now, Moxie is so beloved that she’s earning national attention. The goldendoodle is a semifinalist to win the 2022 National Hero Dog Award; that prestigious laurel recognizes extraordinary canines and comes from the Washington, D.C.-based American Humane, whose website describes it as “the only national nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring the welfare of both children and animals.”
Win or lose, Harris and Moxie are only getting started. Moxie’s Mission continues to raise funds through its website and special events, including an upcoming speed-walking relay at Bar K St. Louis on Sept. 11. The duo is also in the process of publishing a children’s book and posts on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok, allowing people to follow along and re-share the organization’s message.
Still, a win would put the spotlight on Moxie’s vital mission.
“Moxie winning this award is not about winning a competition,” Harris notes. “Winning this award is about gaining a national platform to be able to speak out more on mental health struggles, providing more education about Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and chronic illness, and ultimately being able to provide more service dogs for individuals in need.”
The second round of voting concluded on July 22, with category winners expected to be announced by Friday, Aug. 5. To learn more about the award and vote for Moxie, visit herodogawards.org.
Moxie’s Mission, adventureswithmoxie.com