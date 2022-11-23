All in Clayton Coalition builds a safer community by fighting youth substance use

More than half of Clayton middle schoolers say that getting alcohol is easy, according to the 2020 Missouri Student Survey. At the high school, 73 percent of respondents said getting alcohol is easy. The survey also found that 1 in 5 Clayton high schoolers used electronic cigarettes recently, and 1 in 5 middle schoolers said their peers would be impressed by someone their age using e-cigarettes or similar devices.
All in Clayton Coalition works to educate and empower families to prevent youth substance abuse. Its leaders say this mission is vital and can have a lasting impact for years to come.
“The No. 1 thing parents can do to prevent their child from engaging in substance use is to talk to them about it,” says Lili Schliesser, All in Clayton Coalition project coordinator. “Start early in elementary school, and have the conversation often as the child grows. Be clear about household rules and consequences for substance use. Talk about the risks.”
In 2019, All in Clayton was awarded a federal, five-year grant through Drug-Free Communities in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the coalition’s website. The School District of Clayton serves as the fiscal agent for the grant, while the coalition operates on the support of volunteers. Schliesser is All In’s sole employee.
All in Clayton Coalition educates residents on central issues related to substance use through efforts such as school presentations and contests that encourage kids to design infographics about substance use. “We educate students and the community about the harms of particular substances,” Schliesser adds. “We train parents and staff to help youth develop the skills and protective factors to live healthy, drug-free lives.”
The coalition also examines policies and laws that hold adults and youth accountable and make it harder for young people to access substances. Additionally, it works with law enforcement and retailers to reduce underage access.
“All In has coalitions at Wydown Middle School and Clayton High School, where students can learn how to do prevention in their own schools,” Schliesser notes. “They know their peers and their environments, so they can make a big impact on the community.”
The impact reaches far beyond the halls of Clayton schools. Schliesser says that most adults with a substance-use disorder began experimenting with alcohol, tobacco or cannabis as teenagers. All In is counting on early education to stave off future problems.
“Helping teens delay the onset of the use of these substances will help them to avoid problems later in life,” Schliesser says. “Our work helps to ensure youth grow up to reach their potential and live healthy, productive lives. Substance-use prevention impacts individuals, but it also impacts families and communities.”
Coalition meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month from 4 to 5 p.m., and Schliesser welcomes members of the community to join. A mailing list, offered at allincoalition.com/volunteer-with-us, provides information via email on meetings, events and volunteer opportunities.
All in Clayton Coalition, #2 Mark Twain Circle, Clayton, Missouri, 314-854-6000, allincoalition.com