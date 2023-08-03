Thousands of people will flock to south St. Louis’ Tower Grove Park for the Festival of Nations, an annual two-day celebration of music, food, art and culture from around the world. First held in 1934, this year’s event takes place on August 26 to 27, and will feature sights, sounds, flavors and traditions from 75 nations. In anticipation of the global street party, Ready Readers suggests “All are Neighbors,” a book that celebrates a richly diverse community like St. Louis.
The front endpapers show a bright city row of houses replete with blooming window boxes, friendly neighbors greeting each other and a newly arriving family shuttling boxes inside the house from a moving truck parked on the street. The text begins: “What is a community? It’s a place for you and me. Come along and you’ll see. We all are neighbors here.”
Readers glimpse through the apartment windows and see people of all ages, nationalities and interests bustling about their lives while a makeshift parade of children and adults take the newcomers on a tour of the diverse neighborhood. Along the way, the new family becomes acquainted with the people and places that will enrich their lives in this new place – the barbershop, coffeehouse, bookstore, schools, grocery and butcher shops, library, park, playground and more. Each two-page spread features an eclectic array of smiling faces, young and old alike, interacting joyfully.
Penfold and Kaufman first worked together on the 2018 book “All are Welcome,” set in an elementary school. Fans of that book may recognize some of the same characters as denizens of this neighborhood. Enjoy reading “All are Neighbors,” then take a walk around one of the diverse neighborhoods that make up our St. Louis community.
Ready Readers shares the joy and power of literacy with more than 14,000 area preschoolers from low-income neighborhoods through weekly interactive storytimes, books, field trips and more. Learn more by visiting readyreaders.org.