Anyone can be an author, but where does one look for inspiration? That’s the question posed by the title protagonist in “Bear’s Book” by author Claire Freedman and illustrator Alison Friend. Freedman’s simple story of friendship and fun is gently brought to life through Friend’s softly colored mixed-media illustrations.
Bear loves nothing more than savoring his book of stories again and again, treasuring each “once upon a time” beginning to the “happily ever after” end. But, as can happen with well-loved treasures, Bear’s book begins falling apart, the loose pages blowing away in the breeze. Gathering a pencil and notebook, Bear decides to make up his own story.
Bear thinks a good back scratch might set his imagination in motion. While rubbing against his favorite scratching tree, Bear’s friend Mouse beckons him to practice dancing with her. After whirling and twirling, Bear remains frustrated by his lack of ideas and goes for a dip in the river. There he is summoned to help another friend in need: Rabbit, whose boat is floating downstream. Towing the boat to shore, Bear continues to fret about the elusive storyline. Climbing the tallest tree for a new perspective, Bear is called to rescue a baby owl.
Returning home and gazing out the window, Bear thinks of the day’s adventures: dancing with Mouse, rescuing Rabbit’s boat and returning Owl to its nest. He thinks,“Maybe all good ideas start with adventures!”
Bear begins to draw and write, turning his friends into storybook characters enjoying pirate escapades together. He finishes writing as the sun sets. The friends appear on his doorstep to say “thank you” for his help, and Bear shares his swashbuckling tale – a story of Redbeard Rabbit, dancing first mate Mighty Mouse, a one-eyed owl lookout and buried treasure finder Barnacle Bear. The companions vow to continue adventuring, providing ongoing fodder for Bear’s journey as a blossoming writer.
