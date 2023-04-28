Hoping to have a ball at one of St. Louis’ stupendous dog parks? Here’s what you need to know to make your trip a howling success.
“[Remember that] dog parks aren't for every dog,” says owner and trainer at The Persuaded Pooch, Sarah Hoth, who has been training dogs for more than 20 years. “Just like with humans, there is a ‘social spectrum,’ and not all dogs will enjoy the company of all other dogs. If your dog has repeatedly demonstrated appropriate social behavior with other dogs off-leash, and you believe that your dog might enjoy the company of other dogs, then you might test out a dog park in a non-peak time.”
Like on a weekday morning, for example. However, Hoth recommends only partaking in such outings one to two times a week.
“Many people take their dogs to dog parks to burn excess energy. However, know that many dogs – especially post-Covid with people working from home – are extremely under-rested,” Hoth says. “What looks like wild behavior is often the symptom of fatigue in dogs. This may come as a surprise to pup parents, but their dog needs 16-plus hours of rest each day. If your dog truly enjoys the dog park, try short sessions one to two times per week, maximum, with rest days in between.”
People are also reading…
Rest days, she says, can include food puzzle toys for mental enrichment, obedience/trick training at home and sniff walks to provide a healthy balance between physical, mental and social stimulation.
Stimulation is sure to peak at the park, which is why Hoth says it’s imperative that owners understand their dog’s body language.
“If you can't recognize the subtle signs of stress in your dog, you will miss the signs that he is unhappy or uncomfortable, which can lead to dangerous situations,” Hoth says.
So if you’re unsure whether your pup is a good fit for the park, Hoth encourages attempting a well-run doggy daycare first, where he or she can be supervised under the skillful eyes of a dog-play professional.
In terms of training, Hoth says it’s best that your dog has instant name recognition (immediate attention when you say their name) and a rock-solid recall (ability to come when called consistently at a distance amid distractions).
“Aside from name recognition and recall, I think it's important that you avoid the use of food inside the dog park and toys that are likely to be a source of potential resource-guarding in dogs,” Hoth says. “I recommend seeking out a private dog park. This means that there might be an annual fee, but access is restricted to known members. Vaccination records are checked regularly and maintained by the dog park. A good dog park will be cleaned, maintained regularly and have lots of rules that everyone should follow to facilitate safe play. The best dog park communities will offer educational opportunities for their members, like body language education and recall training.”
The Persuaded Pooch, multiple locations, 314-609-1094, persuadedpooch.com