While you’re away on vacation, pamper your pooch, too! From resort-like animal accommodations to individualized pup care, your furry friend’s personalized pet paradise awaits.

Dogtopia

Dogtopia wants to be your pet’s second home.

The Rock Hill pet hotel treats your boarded pup to fun-filled days of safe socialization with other dogs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., with three breaks for breakfast, lunch and dinner. As your pet interacts with a caring team, he will exercise and burn off plenty of pent-up energy, as well as learn some basic education to become better behaved both in and outside your home, says Nicholas Losciuto, franchise owner of the Rock Hill and Ellisville stores.

“Best of all, your dog will make lots of new friends, including his ‘BFFF’ (best furry friend forever) and will love his newfound freedom in our open-play environment, where he’ll be [grouped with] friends of similar size, temperament and play style,” he explains. “[And] you can check in on your furry family member throughout the day via our live webcams … Dogtopia daycare is what your dog would ask for if he could!”

Dogtopia of Rock Hill, 9745 Manchester Road, St. Louis, 314-230-8181, dogtopia.com/rockhill-stlouis (additional Dogtopia locations in Ellisville, Chesterfield, St. Peters and Town and Country)

Williamsburg Pet Hotel & Suites

Your precious pooch will be in the lap of luxury at Williamsburg Pet Hotel & Suites.

At this third-generation, family-run kennel, the on-site owners say your dog is also treated like family. Families of pets can room together in safe, secure, five-star accommodations, where personalized care awaits. Find clean, comfy pet suites in different sizes and themes to suit your furry family member’s needs – some even boasting DOGTV!

Amid soothing music, your pup also will enjoy ample outdoor play space, as well as a summertime swimming pool!

Along with boarding services, the pet hotel offers customized grooming, training and Doggie Daycamp.

Williamsburg Pet Hotel & Suites, 13998 Manchester Road, Manchester, 636-227-5764, williamsburgpethotels.com

Country Acres Pet Resort

Prepare your pup to be showered with love at family-owned Country Acres Pet Resort.

From a clean, climate-controlled environment, complimentary beds and bedding and a covered outdoor play patio, to soothing music and cookie breaks at nap-time and bedtime, your canine will have the time of their lives cuddling and playing, according to the company’s website.

For your furry friend’s health and safety, the pet resort also is equipped with a security system, carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors, as well as dietary need accommodations, such as prescription foods and special diets, and even serves your home-cooked meals.

Country Acres Pet Resort, 739 Weidman Road, Manchester, 636-227-1919, countryacresresort.com

Silver Maple Pet Center

Silver Maple Pet Center strives to make your dog feel at home.

Pampering your pup with the care you would give, the dog boarding hotel provides each pet with a private room and a connected outdoor private run, according to its website. More lavish accommodations can be found in The Villas, featuring spacious, private living quarters; TVs and VCRs; elevated beds and dining tables; and individual walks three times daily.

Feedings include premium meals or your own food, and on-site grooming during your pet’s visit also is available.

With additional services including individual playtimes and walks, as well as buddy playtimes and a Doggie Daycare boarding playgroup available two to four hours a day, your dog will enjoy interacting with staff members and fellow furry friends for a fun vacation!

Silver Maple Pet Center, 2014 N. Ballas Road, Des Peres, 314-965-1630, silvermaplepetcenter.com

Saint Louis Dog Butler

An alternative to traditional pet boarding, Saint Louis Dog Butler offers customized daily visits to your furry friend at your home while you’re away.

According to its website, a trained pet care expert works closely with you to time visits based on the typical schedule that pleases your pup, such as hour-long morning meetings, afternoon pop-ins and evening feedings before bedtime.

And rest easy on your vacation, as you’ll receive updates and photos of your dog’s visits through the company’s convenient customer app.

Saint Louis Dog Butler, 585-364-2857, saintlouisdogbutler.com