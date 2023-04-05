Welcome the rainy season with a visit to Mother Nature’s most dramatic geographic features close enough for a daytrip from the greater St. Louis metropolitan area. Here’s your guide to finding both wet-weather and year-round waterfalls in the Show Me State and Illinois. Remember to always check local reports for the most up-to-date information on flooding before packing up your hiking gear and heading out!

WET-WEATHER FALLS

Don Robinson State Park

Byrnesville Road, Cedar Hill, Missouri, mostateparks.com/park/don-robinson-state-park

Where: 45 minutes from Ladue

Trail Difficulty: Moderate

Bring Along: Binoculars for birdwatching, little ones and leashed dogs

Wear hiking boots to take on the Sandstone Canyon Trail. In under 3 hours, you can cover the almost 4-mile loop, but stop off and enjoy the scenery, from cheerful wildflowers to active avians, as well as the canyon pool with a wet-weather waterfall. Once the personal property and sanctuary of the late metro area entrepreneur Don Robinson, this incredible escape feels a world away though not far from the urban area.

Hickory Canyons Natural Area

Where: Less than 1½ hours from Ladue

Trail Difficulty: Moderate

Bring Along: Binoculars for birdwatching, little ones and leashed dogs

Northeast of Farmington, the Hickory Canyons Natural Area is known for being a great area to watch winged visitors. It also offers a short (less than a half-mile) but moderate hike along its Eastern Trail that leads to a small spring and enchanting waterfall. Your jaunt will be rewarded with views of box canyons and sandstone cliffs. Make sure to sport hiking boots in case the trail becomes muddy!

LaBarque Creek Conservation Area

Valley Drive, LaBarque Creek, Missouri, mdc.mo.gov

Where: 45 minutes from Ladue

Trail Difficulty: Moderate

Bring Along: Leashed dogs, bug spray

A rugged hike along this almost 3-mile loop takes you across narrow valleys, canyons and bluffs, and past shelter caves and forested hills. LaBarque Creek is a popular spot for hikers and trail runners. It’s also home to a notable number of fish species, greater than that of any other Meramec River tributary below LaBarque, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation website. The trail takes less than 1½ hours and can reward you with a small, multi-tiered waterfall after a heavy rain.

Mina Sauk Falls

Taum Sauk Mountain State Park, Arcadia Township, Missouri, mostateparks.com/park/taum-sauk-mountain-state-park

Where: Less than 2 hours from Ladue

Trail Difficulty: Moderate

Bring Along: Little ones and leashed dogs

Mina Sauk Falls Trail is an almost 3-mile loop that may be a slight challenge – but that doesn’t stop it from being popular. Pack snacks for the nearly 3-hour-long hike, and enjoy the idyllic St. Francois Mountains. Early in your tour, you’ll reach Missouri’s highest elevation point, at 1,772 feet above sea level, according to the Missouri State Parks website. Best yet? Discover the state’s tallest waterfall, Mina Sauk Falls, which (during wetter seasons) can drop 132 feet down a rocky volcanic ledge.

Pickle Springs Natural Area

Where: Less than 1½ hours from Ladue

Trail Difficulty: Moderate

Bring Along: Binoculars for birdwatching, little ones

Under 2 miles, this loop trail outside of Farmington can be done in under an hour, which makes it a popular hike. Named a National Natural Landmark in 1974, Pickle Springs Natural Area offers shallow caves, bluff overlooks, glimpses of wildlife and the real draw, seasonal waterfalls. Keep in mind, bridged creek crossings and steep uphill climbs make it a must to wear your hiking boots.

Rocky Falls

Where: 3 hours from Ladue

Trail Difficulty: Easy

Bring Along: Little ones and leashed dogs

Down in the Ozarks, the Rocky Falls Shut-In Trail leads you to the base of the waterfall, where a pool makes for a delightful swimming hole. Pack your water shoes for ease in crossing the creek. As you relax in the water or capture breathtaking photos of the falls, appreciate the reddish-brown rock, which was once molten and flowed to the surface around 1½ billion years ago, according to the National Parks Service.

YEAR-ROUND FALLS

Grand Falls

Where: 4 to 5½ hours from Ladue

Trail Difficulty: Easy

Bring Along: Little ones, leashed dogs

Promise, the Grand Falls are worth the trek across the state. Why? According to Visit Missouri’s website, it’s the largest continuously flowing natural waterfall in the state, plunging 12 feet over a 163-foot-wide ledge of dark rock and then crashing into jagged crags. Did we hear someone say “family photo”? Just make sure you stop off for a restroom break before reaching your destination, as no facilities are on-site.

Olin Nature Preserve

The Nature Institute, Levis Lane, Godfrey, Illinois, thenatureinstitute.org/olin-nature-preserve

Where: 45 minutes from Ladue

Trail Difficulty: Moderate

Bring Along: Little ones

Sprawled across 294 acres in this Illinois Nature Preserve, Olin Nature Preserve is home to an almost 2½-mile loop hike (the Olin Nature Preserve Beaver Trail) featuring creek crossings and steep climbs that lead to Beaver Falls. Leave Fido at home – pets are not allowed – and make the trek, where Beaver Falls will reward you for your trouble. Limestone bluffs, hill prairies and small streams also dot this picturesque landscape.