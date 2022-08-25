8 indoor play areas for families with young kids in the St. Louis area

When the summer sun tries to ruin your fun, retreat to an imaginative indoor destination your kids will no doubt adore. Whether your kids love to create, like to explore or have energy to burn, here are eight engaging environments that’ll leave them yearning for more.
BounceU
Sure, BounceU is best known for its birthday parties. However, it also offers open play hours – meaning your kiddos can have a blast burning energy on the bounty of bounce houses, inflatable slides and other mentally engaging ways in which to play that make BounceU such a blast. Although reservations are required, there’s no doubt your littles will be bouncing with excitement for the experience.
Multiple locations (bounceu.com)
Build-A-Bear Adventure
Throughout the week, Build-A-Bear Adventure has scheduled events like Adventure Days, where kids can participate in crafts and different awesome activities; Bear Builder University, where kids can learn how to be a bear builder and make a furry friend; and Camp Cupcake, where they can decorate a jumbo cupcake based on a fun theme of the week. Reservations are required for Bear Builder University and Camp Cupcake, so make sure to get the adventure started in advance.
17353 Edison Ave., Chesterfield, 636-237-6101 (buildabear.com)
City Museum
City Museum ranks as a must-see in St. Louis for a reason: It’s a 10-story, 600,000 square-foot warehouse of sincere wonder. Kids can crawl, climb and become completely engrossed in endless exhibitions that are available to explore. Whether your kids want to soar down the 10-story slide, bounce their way through a ball pit or take to the sky in a rooftop carousel, City Museum constitutes a paradise for the little people in our lives.
750 N. 16th St., St. Louis, 314-231-2489 (citymuseum.org)
The Magic House, St. Louis Children’s Museum
There’s no doubt The Magic House was made with kids in mind. Kids will love Wonder Works, where they can crawl through tunnels, dig in the sand and examine bugs under their own microscope before heading to the Children’s Village, where they can shop for their own groceries, service a car, serve ice cream and engage in other fun activities. Plus, they won’t want to miss the opportunity to climb the three-story beanstalk with their buds.
516 S. Kirkwood Road, St. Louis, 314-882-8900 (magichouse.org)
Play Street Museum
Play Street Museum makes the perfect place for kids’ imaginations to take flight. Little ones will love the open-ended art offerings like painting and pottery, the slime lab and, of course, the endless play – where they'll discover everything from building zones, a doctor’s office, firehouses, giant Lite-Brites and other enticements.
1650 Beale St., Suite 138, St. Charles, 314-471-0065 (stlouis.playstreetmuseum.com)
Saint Louis Science Center
Since its founding in 1856, the Saint Louis Science Center has been a place for kids to connect with creativity. Kids and adults alike will enjoy exploring the more than 700 interactive experiences, ogling the life-size animatronic dinosaurs (including the titanic T. rex) and, of course, building their own replica of the Gateway Arch.
5050 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, 314-289-4400 (slsc.org)
Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House
Kids will be fascinated by their new fluttering friends, so wonderfully abundant at the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House. Kids can learn how to identify different insects, participate in crafts and experience “the miracle of metamorphosis” that takes place daily.
15050 Faust Park, Chesterfield, 314-577-0888 (missouribotanicalgarden.org)
Urban Fort
Urban Fort provides the best of both worlds: a place for kids to burn energy and for parents to simultaneously refuel with a ravishing cup of coffee. Kiddos will love the large train table, rock wall, playhouse with slide and imaginative play areas. Open play is available Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended.
1854 Russell Blvd., St. Louis, 314-376-4235 (urbanfortplay.com)