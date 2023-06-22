Join in on the family fun as metro bookstores, libraries and museums play host to a variety of engaging story times for kids this summer – and beyond!

Betty’s Books

It’s a bird… it’s a plane… it’s Super Storytime!

Inside Betty’s Books, a unique, locally owned bookstore specializing in comics and children’s literature, Danielle Petersen of We Play We Thrive leads an interactive story hour featuring music, movement, playtime and story-inspired crafts every Thursday through Aug. 24 starting at 10:30 a.m., explains owner Betty Bayer.

Recommended for ages 2 and older, the programs are $15 for one child and $5 for each additional child. Bookmark Instagram or Facebook @bettysbooksstl for Super Storytime updates as some Thursdays may be excluded.

Betty’s Books, 10 Summit Ave., Webster Groves, 314-279-1731, bettysbooksstl.com

St. Louis Public Library

Choose from a range of story times – virtually, in-person, outdoors or even in pajamas – at your local public library branch!

The array of free programming offered for “Baby Bookworms” to six-year-olds on various weekdays and weekends features stories, songs and crafts with rhymes, movement and playtime.

Find your branch’s event dates and times on the library’s website.

Multiple branch locations, slpl.org

The Novel Neighbor

Themed reads, guest authors and poets are on tap for The Novel Neighbor’s story times.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. the first Saturday of the month, the Webster Groves’ bookshop’s children’s event coordinator Desiree Schumann conducts a free, 30- to 45-minute story time for families of children ages 2 to 5 – but, all are welcome, notes Stephanie Skees, director of events and curated collections.

“Storytime activities have a solid foundation in the early literacy principles of read, write, talk, sing and play,” Skees says, “So we work to incorporate all of those elements into our program.”

The Novel Neighbor, 7905 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-738-9384, thenovelneighbor.com

St. Louis County Library

Enjoy stories, songs and more literacy-related activities on weekdays at your county library.

The free programming is offered at various times for a range of ages, including 2-year-old morning story times and evening pajama story times!

Check out the library’s website for your branch’s event dates and times.

Multiple branch locations, slcl.org

Saint Louis Science Center

Curious kids are invited to experiment with Science Story Time!

At Saint Louis Science Center’s Energy Stage at 10:15 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. on Sundays, children and their families can experience a free, interactive reading of a science-themed picture book, followed by a related hands-on activity or short demonstration.

Saint Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, 314-289-4400, slsc.org

Missouri History Museum

Explore everything from outer space to prehistoric animals to art at Missouri History Museum’s storytelling sessions.

Featuring different themes monthly, the free, 30-minute Storytelling at the Museum program begins at 10:30 a.m. Fridays for kids ages 2 to 6 in the History Clubhouse.

A bilingual Spanish-English storytelling session, Cuentos en el Museo, occurs second Saturdays and the fourth Friday of each month.

Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, 314-746-4599, mohistory.org