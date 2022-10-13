6 St. Louis area farms for pumpkin picking

Oh my gourd, it’s pumpkin-picking season! That means it’s time to load up the littles and head to a pumpkin patch in the metro area. Whether you want a low-key afternoon to simply search for that perfect pumpkin, or a whole day of fall family fun, find the perfect pick for your fam without going far from home.
Bloomsdale Fun Farm
There’s a reason fun is in the name – Bloomsdale Fun Farm offers engaging activities for all ages. Pick pumpkins before enjoying the trackless train, apple canon, pumpkin house and twister ride (just to name a few). The farm is open through Oct. 30 on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $16.95 online or $21.95 at the gate.
Bloomsdale Fun Farm, 11803 Carron Road, Bloomsdale, bloomsdalefunfarm.com
Brookdale Farms
Peruse the pumpkin patch at Brookdale Farms before taking on the largest corn maze around: 17 acres, to be exact. Kids will also love the inflatables, low-ropes course, life-size games, corn box and hayrides, among other things. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the farm sells tickets at $12 in advance or $14 at the gate.
Brookdale Farms, 8004 Twin Rivers Road, Eureka, brookdalefarmsinc.com
Eckert’s
Although pumpkin picking is offered at multiple Eckert’s locations starting at the end of September, the Millstadt Farm is packed with fall festivities for the whole family. Hurl a huge gourd through the air with the Jack-O-Lobber, take part in a haunted wagon ride or get caught up in the corn maze. Admission prices vary, and advanced tickets can be purchased online.
Eckert’s Millstadt Fun Farm, 2719 Eckert Orchard Lane, Millstadt, eckerts.com
Pierce Century Farm
The goal of Pierce Century Farm is to bring families together, and an afternoon at one of its Fall Farms Days will do just that! Until Oct. 30 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (times vary), families can enjoy hayrides, a corn maze, apple cannons, a children’s play area and other fun. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online.
Pierce Century Farm, 6085 Butcher Branch Road, Hillsboro, pierce-century-farm.square.site
Stuckmeyer’s Farm Market and Greenhouse
Stuckmeyer’s in Fenton is a one-stop shop for family fun. Start your trip with the search for the perfect pumpkin before exploring the endless activities available – from hayrides and pony rides to inflatables and playgrounds and other fun. Open every weekend in October from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Stuckmeyer’s is a sure stop for making unforgettable memories.
Stuckmeyer’s Farm Market and Greenhouse, 259 Schneider Drive, Fenton, stuckmeyers.com
Thies Farm & Market
Within Thies Farm & Market is an attraction delightfully dubbed Pumpkinland! Families will love the straw castle, corn maze, swings and slides, a pirate ship and, of course, pumpkins, pumpkins and more pumpkins. Open Oct. 1 through 30 every day (except Mondays) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the farm welcomes visitors, with $7 admission for adults and $9 for children.
Thies Farm & Market, 14101 Creve Coeur Airport Road, St. Louis, thiesfarmandmarket.com