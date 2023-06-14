Running through the sprinkler on a hot day is as quintessentially summery as fireworks and fresh-squeezed lemonade. If you’re looking for an alternative that involves a lot more water – and a lot less dragging out the garden hose – these kid-friendly splash pads around the St. Louis area make for a worthy addition to any summer bucket list.
Especially if you’re planning to explore surrounding parks and amenities, water shoes are recommended so kids can safely traverse all sorts of terrain.
Citygarden
Citygarden promises an “urban oasis,” and the water features certainly live up to the claim. Not only is there the Spray Plaza splash pad, but also pools and a waterfall – all of them free. Located on Citygarden’s middle tier, the spray plaza includes a paved field of 102 vertical jets that project water up to eight feet in the air. Adults and children alike are welcome to explore the fountains or enjoy programmed shows with light and water in the evening.
Citygarden, 801 Market St., St. Louis, citygardenstl.org/visit/#water-features
Gus’ Playground & Theresa’s Splash Pad
Located within Willmore Park, this splash pad and adjoining playground are special indeed – it’s designed by Universal Play to be universally accessible to all kids, including those with disabilities. The space theme brings galaxies, rainbows and aircrafts into the mix of swings, slides, climbers and more – and, thanks to Theresa’s Splash Pad, kids can cool off after exploring the cosmos.
Gus’ Playground & Theresa’s Splash Pad at Willmore Park, 7200 Hampton Ave., St. Louis, 636-757-3978, unlimitedplay.org/playground/gus-playground-theresas-splash-pad
Kiener Plaza
Take full advantage of a beautiful sunny day with the many amenities available at Kiener Plaza Park. Take a stroll through the nearby City Garden Sculpture Park, relax in the shade garden or stop by the children’s play garden before having a splash – all in view of the iconic Arch.
Kiener Plaza, 500 Chestnut St., St. Louis, archpark.org/visit/points-of-interest/kiener-plaza
Shaw Park
Unsurprisingly, Clayton’s oldest and largest park offers a splash pad among its many kid-friendly areas, including the Treetop Playground and Sensory Garden. The outdoor aquatic center includes a splash and play pool for kids, with Splash and Play time for children 6 months to 6 years old on weekday mornings. After working up an appetite in the pool, The Dock offers a slew of snackable concessions to keep the family energized.
Shaw Park Aquatic Center, 111 S. Brentwood Blvd., Clayton, 314-290-8590, claytonmo.gov/government/parks-recreation/shaw-park-aquatic-center
Tilles Park
Tilles Park – with its sprawling 29 acres of playgrounds, courts and fields for sports, picnic pavilion, exercise station and walking path – is already in a class of its own, and the Spray Ground splash pad is the cherry on top. Located by the tennis courts, the bubbling fountains offer the perfect way to cool off before a picnic.
Tilles Park, 9551 Litzsinger Road, St. Louis, stlouiscountymo.gov/st-louis-county-departments/parks/places/tilles-park