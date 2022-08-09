5 family-friendly events in the St. Louis area to close out the summer of 2022

With the weeks before school whirling away, parents and children are hoping to soak up every final second of summer. Whether your fam favors foodie festivities, enjoys entertainment, adores perusing art or bikes big-time, somewhere there’s an event for you and your crew!
Grub and Groove
On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 2 to 10 p.m., enjoy exceptional eats and entertainment in St. Louis’ fabulous Francis Park as part of Grub & Groove. Not only is this event a good time for the whole family – did we mention there’s a kids zone?! – but also proceeds benefit the improvement of the park and its environs.
Grub & Groove, Francis Park, St. Louis, 314-707-7668, grubandgroove.org
Moonlight Ramble
Cycle the streets of St. Louis under the moonlight as part of Moonlight Ramble. On Saturday, Aug. 13, participants enjoy in a leisurely stroll through that hub city (pick between a short 7 to 8 miles or a lengthier 15 to 16) before enjoying a street festival of food, entertainment and, of course, fun! Registration is required, and the event benefits Trailnet, which seeks to make walking and biking better in St. Louis.
Moonlight Ramble, moonlightramble.com
The Muny
The Muny is closing its summer season with “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Starting Saturday, Aug. 12, the production (which ends Aug. 18) promises “a night of big Muny family joy – with, of course, a megamix” that you won’t want to miss. Plus, The Muny is partnering with The Little Bit Foundation for a coat drive during this production in hopes of helping all kids go to school comfortably this fall and winter.
The Muny, 1 Theatre Drive, St. Louis, 314-361-1900, muny.org
Japanese Festival
Since 1977, the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis has hosted the Japanese Festival, one of the largest and oldest festivals of its kind in the U.S., according to the garden’s website. Over Labor Day weekend, from Sept. 3 to 5, enjoy Japanese music, art, food, ice sculptures, origami in the garden, Bon Odori dancing, Japanese garden walking tours and other activities.
Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis, 314-577-5100, missouribotanicalgarden.org
Saint Louis Art Fair
The Saint Louis Art Fair presented by Centene is returning to the streets of downtown Clayton from Sept. 9 to 11, and it’s your one-stop shop for good eats, entertainment and, of course, astounding art! Plus, kids can enjoy Creative Castle, the hands-on experience where younger attendees can create a mini home terrarium, keychains, paper-plate crowns and so much more. Find the event map and artist information at saintlouisartfair.com.
Saint Louis Art Fair, 225 S. Meramec Ave., Suite 105, St. Louis, 314-863-027, saintlouisartfair.com