4 ways for families to experience the age of the dinosaurs in St. Louis

If your little one is delighted by dinosaurs, there’s no doubt they’ll think these dinosaur-themed attractions are absolute dino-mite. Whether your passionate prehistorian wants to dig and discover dinosaur fossils, canter among the colossal creatures or enjoy a live show inspired by “Jurassic Park," nothing will tricera-top these area attractions.
Saint Louis Science Center
There’s so much to explore at the Saint Louis Science Center, but part of the experience includes – you guessed it – dinosaurs! On the lower level of the Science Center, visitors can take in the towering T. rex, which is surrounded by interactive materials for an educational component, before pretending to be a paleontologist and uncover dinosaur fossils. Kids (accompanied by an adult) may also stop by the prep lab to watch staff or a volunteer prepare a real dinosaur fossil for display and more.
Saint Louis Science Center, 5050 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, 314-289-4400, slsc.org
Saint Louis Zoo
Parents, be prepared for wide eyes as your children take in the towering animatronic dinosaurs at the Saint Louis Zoo’s Dinoroarus seasonal exhibition. Open daily until Nov. 6, ticketholders have the opportunity to walk among 14 different groups of dinosaurs, according to the zoo’s website – like the life-size triceratops and 12-foot-tall Tyrannosaurus rex – before digging up fossils, building dinosaurs on a magnetic wall and much more.
Saint Louis Zoo, 1 Government Drive, St. Louis, 314-781-0900, stlzoo.org
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
Sorry, kids – you can’t beat a classic. And the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is taking attendees back to the beginning of the beloved “Jurassic Park” series with "Jurassic Park In Concert" on Nov. 6. Experience dinosaurs onscreen while the orchestra plays John Williams’ legendary score live during this special screening of Steven Spielberg’s film.
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-2500, slso.org
Enterprise Center
From Dec. 16 to 18 at varying times, the Enterprise Center will be transformed into Isla Nublar, where "Jurassic World" comes to life in an action-packed, live arena show. Attendees of "Jurassic World Live Tour" will experience some of the series’ most iconic dinosaurs — like Blue the velociraptor, the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex and more — while teaming up with scientists to unravel a corrupt plan to save Jeanie the dinosaur.
Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-622-5400, enterprisecenter.com