4 St. Louis area farms where you can pick your own apples this fall

Between the tepid temperatures and anticipation for autumn, now is a fabulous time to visit a local farm! Whether you want to take part in apple picking, take a tractor ride or simply sip all sorts of cider, these area locations are just a car ride away from a whole lot of family fun, from September into October.
Centennial Farms
Located in the historic town of Augusta, Centennial Farms is a family-owned orchard with a weekend you-pick experience. Explore the farm’s tons of trees – featuring 16 varieties of apples, to be exact – before taking a tractor ride or letting the kids burn additional energy on the playground. Plus, be sure to explore Centennial Farms’ market, featuring homemade apple butter, preserves and other goodies.
Centennial Farms, 199 Jackson St., Augusta, 636-228-4338, centennialfarms.biz
Eckert’s
There’s no doubt Eckert’s offers the ultimate fall experience. Load your tots onto a tractor for a ride out to Eckert’s outstanding orchard, where the family can explore rows of ripe apples – all for the picking to enjoy either on the spot or later at home. If you are hoping to leave the kids at home, though, Eckert’s also offers an Orchard Date Night (full of apple picking and hard cider sipping) and a Sips & Sunset event. Whether you want to take part in an event or a you-pick experience, plan ahead at eckerts.com, and purchase tickets online for ease of entry.
Eckert’s, multiple locations, 800-745-0513, eckerts.com
Herman’s Farm Orchard
Kids will adore hopping aboard a hay ride, playing on a crazy cool castle playground, riding on pedal tractors and, of course, taking part in a you-pick experience. Herman’s Farm Orchard, located in St. Charles, has ‘Honeycrisp,’ Jonathan and many more varietals to choose from – just make sure to call in advance with your group size.
Herman’s Farm Orchard, 3663 N. State Hwy. 94, St. Charles, 636-925-9969, hermansfarm.weebly.com
Thierbach Orchards
Thierbach Orchards is where fresh fruit and family fun come together. Pop in on a weekend for a pick-your-own apple experience before enjoying marvelous mazes, a slide, pedal carts and other activities – the goal being good old-fashioned low-tech fun.
Thierbach Orchards, 18427 State Hwy. 47, Marthasville, 636-433-2299, thierbachorchards.com