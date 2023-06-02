Father’s Day offers the perfect opportunity for time well spent with the dads in our lives. And with so much to do and see in the St. Louis region, children and spouses alike can celebrate with their loved ones by touring metro hotspots that bring out the best in dad.
Father’s Day whiskey tasting
Have a father in your life who loves spirits? Bring them out to The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey® in Cottleville for a special tasting of four uniquely crafted bourbons. Even better, appetizers are included with admission, so make sure to sign up before the big day, and check out 314area.com for more details.
Sunday, June 18, at The Rack House Kitchen Wine Whiskey from 2 to 4 p.m.
Father’s Day Run at Tower Grove Park
Start Father’s Day off in motion with this fun 5K event that takes runners through Tower Grove Park. The race is open to all ages and paces, so even the youngest competitors can test out their speed on the trail. Learn more at 314area.com.
Sunday, June 18, at 8 a.m.
Father’s Day brunch
St. Louis’ restaurant scene is worth exploring throughout the year. But Father’s Day calls for a brunch dedicated to dad. A few area highlights worth trying out include Grace Meat + Three for excellent fried chicken, Hatch'd STL for funky twists on classic breakfast favorites and Mama 2’s Biscuits for incredible housemade biscuits.
Anheuser-Busch Biergarten
What better way to celebrate Father’s Day than by raising a glass to the King of Beers? Take a tour at the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten to witness the magic behind the making of the brew that built St. Louis. Afterward, sample the suds in the brewery’s onsite Biergarten.
Catch a live show
Father’s Day weekend features a handful of spectacular concerts in St. Louis, offering the perfect chance for dad to spend a night out on the town. On Saturday, June 17, Fleet Foxes comes to town with a performance at Old Rock House, while country star Luke Combs takes the stage the next night just down the road at Busch Stadium.
Take to the trails
If weather permits, there’s hardly a better way to spend Father’s Day than by enjoying a hike with dad. And while there are so many great hiking trails in the region, some of the most popular include August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area, Castlewood State Park and Creve Coeur Lakeview Loop Trail.
Topgolf Chesterfield
The best part about Topgolf? Not only is it suited for a wide range of ages – so the whole family can join – but it takes all the best elements of golf and distills them into a party-game package. So, swap four hours hitting the links with this one-of-a-kind experience everyone will love.