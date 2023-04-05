Don't let the weather rain on your parade. Here are activities for the whole family, from indoor fun to refreshing your home for spring to updating your wardrobe by shopping metro area online boutiques, and even how to keep cozy.
FAMILY FUN
Whether your children love to create, like to explore or have energy to burn, here are eight engaging environments in the metro area that’ll leave them yearning for more.
The “world’s first indoor slide park” will offer open play, group events and birthday parties for all ages.
Build-A-Bear Adventure offers a private workshop experience, a Build-A-Bear Bakeshop, selfie rooms, an arcade and more.
AT HOME
It's time for spring cleaning, and Saint Louis University's medical laboratory science program director is sharing tips on disinfecting bathrooms, choosing an air purifier, using cleaning solutions with less volatile chemicals and more.
Making water-management upgrades can be expensive, but as metro area rainfall intensifies with climate change, it’s better to prepare sooner rather than later.
Most associate damp soils with weeping willows and hydrangeas, but the world of water-lovers includes many colorful native plants and horticultural selections. Here are favorite choices of small trees and shrubs for wet-spot planting in the Midwest.
ONLINE SHOPPING
A mom-and-daughter duo is setting a strong, successful example for the namesakes behind the eight-month-old St. Louis online retailer, Junie May Boutique.
Support small business from home with these fabulous online local boutique options.
KEEPING COZY
Whether you enjoy herbal, black or fruit tea, these St. Louis-area makers and shops have carefully crafted, tea-rrific options you’re sure to savor down to the very last drop.
From fresh roasts and warm pastries to friendly vibes and scrumptious eats, nothing offers comfort quite like these metro area coffee shops, c…