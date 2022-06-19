Equus Rescue and Therapy Volunteer Spotlight: Jack Williams

Five months ago, Jack Williams was driving his wife, Patricia, to Equus Rescue and Therapy to scope it out as a place for her to volunteer after her breast cancer treatments concluded. “I’ve never been a horse person, but I told her I would go with her one time to make sure she could find it,” he says. “Well, after meeting Margo [Sutter], seeing the horses and hearing their stories, I decided I would like to be here, too.”
More than 700 volunteer hours later, the Williamses both are mainstays at Equus. Jack Williams volunteers every Monday morning, plus an additional two or three days a week. He’s also there all-day Fridays as a veteran participant of the Warriors H.E.A.L. program. In his various roles, he helps feed and water the horses, administer medication, clean stalls, mow the pastures on a donated tractor and practice the skills he’s learned through the Warriors H.E.A.L. program – he’s a Jack of all trades in every sense.
He had no prior experience with horses; he’s a retired teacher of the deaf at St. Joseph Institute for the Deaf and Special School District of St. Louis County. The couple created and, for more than 25 years, owned Tropical Moose Shaved Ice in Kirkwood prior to retirement, and they continue to run their food truck, Walk Away Waffles, as well as volunteer at other area associations and clubs.
“To be able to work with these horses and give them back some sense of security and peace does the same thing for me,” Jack Williams says. “As a Vietnam combat veteran, I can understand what that kind of trauma can do to a being. To know I am putting good back into the world – as opposed to time in combat, when you were so often bringing negative things into it – allows me to believe in goodness again and work out feelings along with my equine partners. Any person who spends time around these beautiful and noble animals will come away a better person.”