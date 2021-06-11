Duo Dogs Spotlight: Susanne Wandling

How much time do you spend each week helping with Duo Dogs?
My job here at Duo is definitely a labor of love, as I often work 12-plus-hour days, evenings and weekends. From overseeing the breeding program, puppy-raisers, advanced training, to placement. Along with people management, and helping to promote Team Duo, there is never a shortage of work for me here.
What’s your favorite part about helping train canines for Duo Dogs?
My favorite part of my job here at Duo is developing and running the PTSD program. I never cease to be amazed at what a dog can learn to do for us when given the right motivation, encouragement, love and guidance. As training methods continue to improve and evolve, the ability we have to teach these amazing dogs increasingly difficult and complex behaviors continues to grow.
What is it about dogs that inspires you to work so closely with them?
I think it is a dog’s ability to truly love unconditionally that inspires me to be the very best trainer and advocate for their fair and loving treatment that I can be.
What’s something surprising about working with dogs that many people might not know?
I think that many people, including many dog trainers, are still using very compulsive methods of training, when it has been scientifically proven that marker training is so much better and more productive in so many ways.