The Ryan Tradition Offers a Promise of Experience and Commitment

When it comes to the real estate industry, experience is invaluable. This has been the backbone for local real estate group The Ryan Tradition. Built on more than 50 years of excellence, The Ryan Tradition has garnered a reputation for exceptional service.
“The Ryan Tradition dates back to 1965, when Anne Ryan joined the venerable Ira E. Berry Company,” John Ryan recalls. “In 1978, she started their Fine Properties Division. In 1992, about the same time that Coldwell Banker purchased Ira Berry, John Ryan joined Anne after 14 years in the commercial real estate industry.”
Today, The Ryan Tradition has been a market leader serving the metro area luxury home market for 55 years. The group has taken part in significant transactions, including construction projects, land sales and the relocation of executive families. “Providing exemplary service, backed by unmatched knowledge and experience, is our hallmark,” Ryan says.
One of Ryan’s most recent properties is 23 Overbrook Drive, pictured here. “This is a 4-year-old property with 8,856 livable square feet overlooking the Old Warson [Country Club] golf course,” Ryan explains.
Located in Ladue, the property is priced at $3.35 million. Property features include exceptional architectural details; hardwood floors; custom millwork; 10’ minimum ceiling heights and 8 foot doors; a fabulous kitchen; spacious hearth room; and finished walk-out lower level. Both screened and open porches overlook the 1.89-acre property and the golf course, and the open layout leaves plenty of room for entertaining.
“We are following company guidelines and practicing social distancing,” Ryan adds regarding COVID-19. “We have had no trouble serving clients [and ensuring] all of their real estate needs were provided for.”
For the experience and commitment to client service that make each transaction a professional and pleasant experience, look no further than The Ryan Tradition.
John Ryan, The Ryan Tradition, Coldwell Banker | Global Luxury, 314-941-0572 (direct), 314-993-8000 (office), theryantradition.com
