The Dos and Don'ts of Your Bathroom Remodel with Mosby Building Arts

Your bathroom might not be the largest room in your house, but there is no shortage of things to consider when planning a remodel. From the plumbing fixtures to space for storage, Mosby Building Arts is ready to walk homeowners through getting the most out of their new bathroom.

With a small space, such as a hall bath, the colors and patterns make a huge difference in how large the room feels, but it also serves as a great space to try something new from fun wallpaper to unique tiles.

“I try to start with a neutral palette and let the client lead if they want to go bolder with colors,” says Mosby designer Jenn Lewis. “We find where they want to have fun, such as an eye-catching shower area or a focal wall by the vanity.”

Lewis adds to focus not only on the outward appearance but also the quality of the materials used, so you can enjoy your new space for as long as possible. This includes sourcing plumbing fixtures directly from plumbing suppliers that use a longer-lasting brass interior, using wallpaper that is rated for wet spaces on feature walls to avoid peeling, and spending the extra cash on a timeless vanity that will last.

In a recent bathroom remodel, Lewis and Mosby project manager Eric Perkins updated a corner vanity for a more modern look and added a wall cabinet to create more storage while keeping the double sinks – a big plus in a master bath.

“We also put away the makeup vanity and replaced it with a stack of drawers,” Lewis says. “It made a huge difference in the feel of the space.”