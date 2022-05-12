The Dos and Don'ts of Your Bathroom Remodel with Mosby Building Arts

Your bathroom might not be the largest room in your house, but there is no shortage of things to consider when planning a remodel. From the plumbing fixtures to space for storage, Mosby Building Arts is ready to walk homeowners through getting the most out of their new bathroom.
With a small space, such as a hall bath, the colors and patterns make a huge difference in how large the room feels, but it also serves as a great space to try something new from fun wallpaper to unique tiles.
“I try to start with a neutral palette and let the client lead if they want to go bolder with colors,” says Mosby designer Jenn Lewis. “We find where they want to have fun, such as an eye-catching shower area or a focal wall by the vanity.”
Lewis adds to focus not only on the outward appearance but also the quality of the materials used, so you can enjoy your new space for as long as possible. This includes sourcing plumbing fixtures directly from plumbing suppliers that use a longer-lasting brass interior, using wallpaper that is rated for wet spaces on feature walls to avoid peeling, and spending the extra cash on a timeless vanity that will last.
In a recent bathroom remodel, Lewis and Mosby project manager Eric Perkins updated a corner vanity for a more modern look and added a wall cabinet to create more storage while keeping the double sinks – a big plus in a master bath.
“We also put away the makeup vanity and replaced it with a stack of drawers,” Lewis says. “It made a huge difference in the feel of the space.”
When it comes to the shower and tub area, it’s important to keep at least one tub in the house for resale value, while others can be swapped with a sleek, zero-clearance walk-in shower area that utilizes seamless materials like onyx for easy cleaning. Using a hinged-door to create more room to walk in will also serve you well as you age.
It’s also important to consider that not every bathroom in your home is the same and follows the same rules. A barn door, for instance, doesn’t provide the privacy you would want in a hall bath but can work in a master, and can help conserve space. Mosby designers can help you navigate through the dos and don’ts while incorporating your style in the space.
Look to Mosby Building Arts to work with you and create the bathroom that both looks and functions the best for your home now and into the future.
Mosby Building Arts, 115 W. Argonne Ave., Kirkwood, 314-909-1800, callmosby.com